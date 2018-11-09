AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Adisak hits six as Thailand thrash Timor-Leste

Adisak Kraison netted an incredible six goals on Friday as Thailand defeated Timor-Leste 7-0 in their opening Group B encounter at Asian Cup 2018.

It took Adisak just three minutes to open his – and the Thais’ account – when he latched onto a neat pass by Sanrawat Dechmitr before guiding his shot past Aderito.

Adisak Kraisorn smashes it past the keeper to give Thailand the lead! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #TLSvTHA Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/6ifTLRqh5t pic.twitter.com/137DNNpl9O — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 9, 2018

The Muangthong United struck again ten minutes later when he beat the offside trap before sending a clever lob into the back of the net, before completing his hat-trick a minute after the half-hour mark after being set up unselfishly by Nurul Sriyankem.

Still, Adisak refused to let up and headed home his fourth on the stroke of halftime from a Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri corner, and struck again in the 50th minute with a simple finish from a Mongkol Tossakrai right-wing cross.

The 27-year-old then made it 6-0 from the penalty spot three minutes before the hour mark after Nurul had been fouled inside the box by Feliciano Goncalves, before Supachai Jaided completed the rout in the first minute of injury-time with after easing his way past Aderito to be left with an easy finish into the back of the net.

TIMOR-LESTE: Aderito, Nelson Viegas (Feliciano Goncalves 34’), Gumario, Victor, Candido (Fagio Augusto 75’), Nataniel Reis, Filomeno Junior, Adelino Trindade, Henrique Cruz (Savio 68’), Joao Pedro, Rufino Gama.

THAILAND: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Philip Roller, Manuel Bihr, Chalermphong Kerdkaew, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Thitipan Puangchan (Sumanya Purisay 82’), Tanaboon Kesarat, Mongkol Tossakrai (Chananan Pombuppha 74’), Sanrawat Dechmitr, Nurul Sriyankem, Adisak Kraisorn (Supachai Jaided 87’).