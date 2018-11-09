AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Social media reacts to Singapore’s massive victory over Indonesia

Singapore produced the only breakthrough in a pulsating AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B opener against Indonesia courtesy of Hariss Harun’s 37th minute strike.
Here’s how social media reacted:
Even before the match kicked off, a negative vibe seemed to emanate from Indonesia as fans unfurled a banner criticising their squad.
Rarely do you see a country’s fan base get angry with their own team! However, today at the @affsuzukicup, Indonesian fans unveiled a banner saying “: “Are you not ashamed of your junior teams’ achievements?”
Ouch! 🤕https://t.co/OmoOwdzK3v
— FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 9, 2018
That banner, whether directly or not, seemed to have set the tone for the match.
Bukan hasil yg di harapkan, focus ke match selanjutnya!!!
AYO BANGKIT GARUDA…💪💪💪
Mbois spanduk e…😎😎😎
.#TimnasIndonesia #Timnas #aff#affsuzukicup2018 pic.twitter.com/Gra6B5vx8y
— Ekorini (@ekorinie) November 9, 2018
U16 pernah juara AFF
U19 pernah juara AFF
Senior sering juara 2 AFF
Ayolaaah, revovery terus evaluasi. Masih ada Thailand sama Filipina yang kuat @PSSI #Timnasday #AFFSUZUKICUP2018 pic.twitter.com/SWXyIBzihC
— M A T . (@rahmatnp) November 9, 2018
It was pretty end-to-end stuff in several spells of the first half. But Singapore’s team captain Hariss Harun’s 37th minute strike proved to be the breakthrough.
37' GOAL!!! 1-0 Singapore
Lions captain Hariss Harun was at the right place and time to bury his shot and break the deadlock #SINvIDN #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/GbCSeWfvmK
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018
YES LA HARISS!!!! 1-0 SG!!!!!
— syafi iklil (@sy4fi_iklil) November 9, 2018
Hariss’ goal a result of excellent hold-up play by Gabriel and timing off-the-ball running. Also shows importance of being dynamic: 🇲🇨 defenders outnumbered 🇸🇬 attackers in the box, but perfect timing by Hariss places him in oceans of space to smash in an excellent goal.
— Muhammad Fadzli (@Fadzli13) November 9, 2018
Indonesia, tried as the may, were not able to respond to the captain’s icebreaking goal as the Garudas trail the Lions at halftime break. But there’s still a sense of optimism given at least 45 minutes are still left in the second half.
In second time, show who u are, my timnas wish luck and lets move…time to wake up garuda, fire fire…
— eninurr (@eninurr) November 9, 2018
However, despite some promising plays that produced some legitimate scares for Singapore, the Garudas were not able to muster an equaliser.
68′ Not a bad effort!
A well-driven shot sails just wide of the far post. A little bit more precision and Indonesia could have been level with the Lions. Still 1-0 for Singapore.#SINvIDN #WearYourPride #AFFSuzukiCup18 pic.twitter.com/HZ7uWRjt5C
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018
In the end when the writing was already on the wall some Indonesia fans can only show their dismay from a showing that lacked incisiveness.
Timnas oh Timnas! #AFFSuzukiCup2018 pic.twitter.com/XdRSzy4ZYR
— BΛY (@baynugrho) November 9, 2018
In the end, Indonesian fans can only show their frustration as their team suffered a loss in their opener which could prove as the pivotal match if they fail to survive the AFF suzuki Cup group stage.
one taught me love: timnas u-16
one taught me patience: timnas u-19
one taught me pain: timnas senior
— heldan sw (@septianwick) November 9, 2018
RIP timnas. Back to old days
— Dida Aden (@justddz) November 9, 2018
I LOVE YOU TIMNAS. I HATE YOU PSSI.
— Penganten Baru (@davidnurbianto) November 9, 2018
Meanwhile for Singaporean fans, a positive start to the campaign is something to look forward to and build upon in the hopes of progressing to the semifinals.
greatttt game. well done lions !! #ONESTRONG 💖
— نور هداية (@daayaah_) November 9, 2018
Great to see a strong crowd of about 30,000 at the National Stadium today. How good was Zulqarnaean Suzliman at right back today? Especially when you consider that it’s his @affsuzukicup debut. 🔥 from @gabrielquak7 in the lead up to the goal. Great start. Now for 🇵🇭 #ONESTRONG pic.twitter.com/lpBD9s9l3T
— Deepanraj Ganesan (@dfordeeps) November 9, 2018
A good win against a very much overhyped Indonesia team. Thought our full backs were excellent throughout and Hariss was immense in midfield. #ONESTRONG
— Yap Meng (@yapmeng) November 9, 2018