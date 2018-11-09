AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Social media reacts to Singapore’s massive victory over Indonesia

Singapore produced the only breakthrough in a pulsating AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B opener against Indonesia courtesy of Hariss Harun’s 37th minute strike.

Here’s how social media reacted:

Even before the match kicked off, a negative vibe seemed to emanate from Indonesia as fans unfurled a banner criticising their squad.

Rarely do you see a country’s fan base get angry with their own team! However, today at the @affsuzukicup, Indonesian fans unveiled a banner saying “: “Are you not ashamed of your junior teams’ achievements?”

Ouch! 🤕https://t.co/OmoOwdzK3v — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 9, 2018

That banner, whether directly or not, seemed to have set the tone for the match.

U16 pernah juara AFF

U19 pernah juara AFF

Senior sering juara 2 AFF Ayolaaah, revovery terus evaluasi. Masih ada Thailand sama Filipina yang kuat @PSSI #Timnasday #AFFSUZUKICUP2018 pic.twitter.com/SWXyIBzihC — M A T . (@rahmatnp) November 9, 2018

It was pretty end-to-end stuff in several spells of the first half. But Singapore’s team captain Hariss Harun’s 37th minute strike proved to be the breakthrough.

37' GOAL!!! 1-0 Singapore Lions captain Hariss Harun was at the right place and time to bury his shot and break the deadlock #SINvIDN #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/GbCSeWfvmK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

YES LA HARISS!!!! 1-0 SG!!!!! — syafi iklil (@sy4fi_iklil) November 9, 2018

Hariss’ goal a result of excellent hold-up play by Gabriel and timing off-the-ball running. Also shows importance of being dynamic: 🇲🇨 defenders outnumbered 🇸🇬 attackers in the box, but perfect timing by Hariss places him in oceans of space to smash in an excellent goal. — Muhammad Fadzli (@Fadzli13) November 9, 2018

Indonesia, tried as the may, were not able to respond to the captain’s icebreaking goal as the Garudas trail the Lions at halftime break. But there’s still a sense of optimism given at least 45 minutes are still left in the second half.

In second time, show who u are, my timnas wish luck and lets move…time to wake up garuda, fire fire… — eninurr (@eninurr) November 9, 2018

However, despite some promising plays that produced some legitimate scares for Singapore, the Garudas were not able to muster an equaliser.

68′ Not a bad effort! A well-driven shot sails just wide of the far post. A little bit more precision and Indonesia could have been level with the Lions. Still 1-0 for Singapore.#SINvIDN #WearYourPride #AFFSuzukiCup18 pic.twitter.com/HZ7uWRjt5C — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

In the end when the writing was already on the wall some Indonesia fans can only show their dismay from a showing that lacked incisiveness.

In the end, Indonesian fans can only show their frustration as their team suffered a loss in their opener which could prove as the pivotal match if they fail to survive the AFF suzuki Cup group stage.

one taught me love: timnas u-16

one taught me patience: timnas u-19

one taught me pain: timnas senior — heldan sw (@septianwick) November 9, 2018

RIP timnas. Back to old days — Dida Aden (@justddz) November 9, 2018

I LOVE YOU TIMNAS. I HATE YOU PSSI. — Penganten Baru (@davidnurbianto) November 9, 2018

Meanwhile for Singaporean fans, a positive start to the campaign is something to look forward to and build upon in the hopes of progressing to the semifinals.

greatttt game. well done lions !! #ONESTRONG 💖 — نور هداية (@daayaah_) November 9, 2018

Great to see a strong crowd of about 30,000 at the National Stadium today. How good was Zulqarnaean Suzliman at right back today? Especially when you consider that it’s his @affsuzukicup debut. 🔥 from @gabrielquak7 in the lead up to the goal. Great start. Now for 🇵🇭 #ONESTRONG pic.twitter.com/lpBD9s9l3T — Deepanraj Ganesan (@dfordeeps) November 9, 2018