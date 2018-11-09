AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Social media reacts to Singapore’s massive victory over Indonesia

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Singapore vs Indonesia

Singapore produced the only breakthrough in a pulsating AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B opener against Indonesia courtesy of Hariss Harun’s 37th minute strike.

Here’s how social media reacted:

Even before the match kicked off, a negative vibe seemed to emanate from Indonesia as fans unfurled a banner criticising their squad.

That banner, whether directly or not, seemed to have set the tone for the match.

It was pretty end-to-end stuff in several spells of the first half. But Singapore’s team captain Hariss Harun’s 37th minute strike proved to be the breakthrough.

Indonesia, tried as the may, were not able to respond to the captain’s icebreaking goal as the Garudas trail the Lions at halftime break. But there’s still a sense of optimism given at least 45 minutes are still left in the second half.

However, despite some promising plays that produced some legitimate scares for Singapore, the Garudas were not able to muster an equaliser.

In the end when the writing was already on the wall some Indonesia fans can only show their dismay from a showing that lacked incisiveness.

In the end, Indonesian fans can only show their frustration as their team suffered a loss in their opener which could prove as the pivotal match if they fail to survive the AFF suzuki Cup group stage.

Meanwhile for Singaporean fans, a positive start to the campaign is something to look forward to and build upon in the hopes of progressing to the semifinals.

