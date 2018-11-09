AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Timor Leste 0-7 Thailand, Player Ratings

Five-time champions, Thailand, are off to a flyer after they thrashed Timor Leste by seven goals to nil. There were some players who made an instant impact on the match and some who were largely invisible. As a result, we take a look at how the two sides fared in their AFF Suzuki Cup opening encounter.

Timor-Leste

A. Fernandes (2): The Timor Leste goalkeeper had a torrid day in between the posts as he let in SIX goals. Moreover, a silly second yellow card saw him leave the pitch before the match even ended.

N. Sarmento Viegas (2): Another player who didn’t finish the match was defender Sarmento Viegas. The defender was taken off half an hour into the game. However, by that time, he had already conceded three goals.

Moreira (3): Spare a thought for Timor-Leste’s centre-back Moreira who saw Adisak Kraisorn get past him on no less than six occasions. Unfortunately for the defender, he scored on all six.

Victor (3): Victor was a part of that unfortunate trio who let in seven goals on the night. One he’d like to forget as soon as possible.

A. de Oliveira (4): Playing the position of the wing-back, Oliveira was neither comfortable in defence nor attack. He and his side did enjoy a lot of possession in the first half but never really threatened Thailand through the flanks.

Nataniel (5): If you go by the overall statistics, Timor Leste did not have a bad game. In fact, the Southeast Asian side were toe-to-toe with Thailand in almost every aspect in the first half, barring the goals. Nataniel was a part of the three in midfield who channelled possession with ease. If only they had someone to finish the chances.

J. Da Costa (5): Another part of the Timor Leste midfield which promised so much but delivered so little. Da Costa will feel unjust after reading the scoreline for tonight.

C. M. de Oliveira (4): Oliveira had a day to forget in the centre of the park. Although his side looked good in possession, they let in too many early goals to recover from it. He was the only casualty in his side from midfield after he was hauled off in the 75th minute. Six goals had gone in by then.

Freitas (4): Another one of the wingbacks asked to work both attack and defence-wise. Had a day to forget.

R. Gama (4): Timor Leste hoped Gama would be the outlet up front, who could hold up the defenders and allow the midfield to move forward. However, despite working well to channel possession, the forward went missing in front of the goal.

H. Cruz (3): Cruz, along with Gama, were supposed to be the main men leading Timor Leste. However, he was anonymous for most of the game and substituted after 68 minutes.

Substitutes

Feliciano Goncalves (2): Came on to replace Sarmento Viegas shortly after half an hour. Unfortunately, he ended up conceding more goals than the man he had just replaced.

E. Savio (3): Replaced Cruz in attack during the last quarter of the game but didn’t fare any better than him.

Fagio Augusto (3): Entered late into the fray, by which time the match had been long put to bed.

Thailand

S. Tedsungnoen (6): Although Timor Leste did enjoy more shots during the first half, the Thailand goalkeeper had a fairly easy night. He didn’t let in any goals as his side ran out 7-0 winner.

P. Roller (6): The Thai defence looked troubled during the first half but had a fairly easier second half. Roller, as a result, didn’t have much to do but was active whenever called upon.

M. Bihr (6): Easily allowed the Timor Leste forwards to build their game around him. Fortunately for Bihr, none of the attacks proved to be lethal.

C. Kerdkaew (6): Was equally guilty as his central defence partner Bihr in letting the Timor Leste team up the pitch.

K. Wiriyaudomsiri (7): Largely untroubled for the second half but had to be attentive during the first. Did his job and even went on to provide an assist for Adisak Kraisorn’s fourth goal of the match.

T. Puangchan (6): Two Thai players who did not enjoy a great match were the central midfield players. The duo had to deal with Timor Leste dominating much of the match. Puangchan will have his forwards to thank for putting the game to sleep. Was substituted for Sumanya Purisai later on in the game.

T. Kesarat (6): Was guilty of allowing Timor Leste to move up the field. Had a fairly average game.

M. Tossakrai (6): Deployed on the right-hand side, Tossakrai did all he could to trouble the Timor defence. Unfortunately, he was the only Thailand forward who ended up without a goal or an assist. Was substituted in the 74th minute.

S. Dechmitr (8): The only reason why Dechmitr won’t be awarded the man of the match is due to a special performance by Adisak Kraisorn. However, the forward will have Dechmitr to thank, who provided him with two assists on the night. He later assisted Thailand’s 7th goal as well.

N. Sriyankem (7): Another Thai forward with an attacking return was Sriyankem, who provided Kraisorn with an assist. Looked lively throughout the match.

A. Kraisorn (10): The real reason why Kraisorn has been rated a perfect 10 is that that is where the scale ends. To recap his performance: 6 shots, 6 goals in 60 minutes! The forward was unstoppable throughout the night and fell just one short of equalling the AFF record for most goals in a match. He was substituted in the 87th minute.

Substitutes

S. Purisai (5): Was brought on with a quarter of the game to play and helped his side see out the match.

C. Pombuppha (5): Came on with eight minutes left to play, in place of T. Puangchan.

S. Jaided (7): Jaided entered the fray right at the end of the second half but still managed to get his name on the scoresheet, as Thailand finished the game with 7 goals.

(Image Credits: AFF; Changsuek)