AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Singapore victorious over Indonesia

Singapore are up and running at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after claiming a 1-0 win over Indonesia at the National Stadium on Friday evening.

Hariss Harun emerged as the hero for the Lions as he netted the only goal of the game in the 37th minute, pouncing on a loose ball inside the box after a Gabriel Quak cross had been half-cleared into his path and smashing home what proved to be the winner.

Singapore’s skipper Hariss Harun pounces on the rebound and smashes it past the keeper!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #SGPvIND Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/iqVghXe0Ru pic.twitter.com/8XvqK5Lhcy — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 9, 2018

However, Indonesia did do their best to force their way back into the contest, although they were just unable to find a way past a resilient Singapore defence that was expertly marshalled by Safuwan Baharudin.

That's it folks! The Lions give their home supporters something to cheer for as they get a massive win against equally threatening Indonesia in a pulsating, end-to-end encounter.#SINvIDN #WearYourPride #AFFSuzukiCup18 pic.twitter.com/dUQg1IIUzn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

With the win, Singapore are now level on points with Thailand – who beat Timor-Leste 6-0 – at the top of Group B, and will be looking to maintain their winning start on Tuesday when they visit Philippines at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod.

SINGAPORE: Hassan Sunny, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shakir Hamzah (Nazrul Nazari 86’), Izzdin Shafiq, Hariss Harun, Yasir Hanapi, Faris Ramli, Gabriel Quak (Adam Swandi 77’), Ikhsan Fandi (Khairul Amri 90+4’)

INDONESIA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, I Putu Gede, Hansamu Yama, Ricky Fajrin (Fachrudin Aryanto 64’), Rizki Pora, Evan Dimas, Zulfiandi, Irfan Jaya (Riko Simanjuntak 46’), Stefano Lilipaly (Septian David Maulana 84’), Febri Haryadi, Beto.