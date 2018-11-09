AFF Suzuki Cup |

Thailand crushed minnows Timor-Least 7-0 in their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup opener at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Friday and one man — their striker Adisak Kraisorn — wrote his names into the history books after scoring a double hattrick, that too with a 100 per cent success rate from his first six shots! 

For a Thailand, side weakened by the absence of four key overseas-based players Kawin Thamsatchanan, Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmanthan and Chanathip Songkrasin, it was a question of who was going to step if the War Elephants are to gun for a third AFF Suzuki Cup title on the trot.

And it was 27-year-old striker Adisak Kraisorn who did that. And in what fashion! The Muangthong United forward pummelled the Laotians almost single-handedly scoring his hattrick in a little over half an hour from the kickoff. He wasn’t done yet at Adiron went on to score another hattrick — this time in less than half an hour (26 minutes to be precise!).

It is not every day or week or month that you see someone score six goals in a single match in football! But that goalscoring spree was made all the more impressive by one stat — his SIX GOALS came from his first SIX SHOTS! With that 100 per cent conversion rate, the striker proved the whole world that he indeed has an eye for goal(s)!

Adisak did not take long to open his scoring finding the net in the third minute itself.

He then made it 2-0 to Thailand 10 minutes later!

It was Game, Set and Match in the 31st minute as Adisak completed his hattrick — one of the quickest in AFF Suzuki Cup histroy.

Then came the fourth!

After the limebreak, but as they say, the best never rest! And it was time for the fifth!

And the sixth as well! Laos were wondering when the night was going to end for them! And they had no idea what hit them!

Though the strike could have equalled the all-time record for the most goals in a single AFF Suzuki Cup match had he netted once again, he failed to do so. And Singapore legend Noh Alam Shah’s record of seven goals in a single match set during the 2007 AFF Suzuki Cup group match against Laos remained intact.

Talking after the match, Adisak said: “I want to thank everyone in the team for a great performance tonight. I personally never thought of making it to the final 23-man squad,” said the forward.

“I had a serious injury before and I just come back to the pitch. So, I want to thank coach (Milovan Rajevac) for believing in me and tonight I’m so happy helping my Thailand team to get off to a winning start,” added Adisak.

(Photo credit: Football Association of Thailand)

