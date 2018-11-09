Thailand crushed minnows Timor-Least 7-0 in their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup opener at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Friday and one man — their striker Adisak Kraisorn — wrote his names into the history books after scoring a double hattrick, that too with a 100 per cent success rate from his first six shots!

For a Thailand, side weakened by the absence of four key overseas-based players Kawin Thamsatchanan, Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmanthan and Chanathip Songkrasin, it was a question of who was going to step if the War Elephants are to gun for a third AFF Suzuki Cup title on the trot.

And it was 27-year-old striker Adisak Kraisorn who did that. And in what fashion! The Muangthong United forward pummelled the Laotians almost single-handedly scoring his hattrick in a little over half an hour from the kickoff. He wasn’t done yet at Adiron went on to score another hattrick — this time in less than half an hour (26 minutes to be precise!).

It is not every day or week or month that you see someone score six goals in a single match in football! But that goalscoring spree was made all the more impressive by one stat — his SIX GOALS came from his first SIX SHOTS! With that 100 per cent conversion rate, the striker proved the whole world that he indeed has an eye for goal(s)!

Adisak did not take long to open his scoring finding the net in the third minute itself.

3′ GOAALL! THAILAND SCORE! Adisak Kraisorn gets Thailand their first goal of the tournament. One of many to come tonight?#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #TLSvTHA pic.twitter.com/Jhhuq8sgeJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

He then made it 2-0 to Thailand 10 minutes later!

13′ GOALLL! THAILAND GET ANOTHER! It’s that man Adisak again who gets his second goal within 10 minutes. Timor-Leste 0-2 Thailand.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #TLSvTHA pic.twitter.com/dQzXUPJcYh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

It was Game, Set and Match in the 31st minute as Adisak completed his hattrick — one of the quickest in AFF Suzuki Cup histroy.

31′ GOAALL! Adisak Kraisorn completes his hat-trick with a third goal in a little over 30 minutes. Thailand are running away with this one. Timor-Leste 0-3 Thailand!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #TLSvTHA pic.twitter.com/RHqZY2kjTc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

Then came the fourth!

45′ GOAL! FOURTH FOR ADISAK! Thailand are cruising now as Adisak gets his fourth goal of the match. They haven’t had a lot of opportunities but they’ve made the ones they got count.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #TLSvTHA pic.twitter.com/BsShghFEkV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

After the limebreak, but as they say, the best never rest! And it was time for the fifth!

50′ GOAALLL! It’s goal number FIVE for Adisak Kraisorn! Thailand are continuing from where they left off in the first half and are now five goals to the good!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #TLSvTHA pic.twitter.com/winH8Es3Sd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

And the sixth as well! Laos were wondering when the night was going to end for them! And they had no idea what hit them!

57′ GOAAALL! It’s Adisak Kraisorn AGAIN! This time from the spot, the Thailand number 9 has now scored SIX goals in the match and there are over 30 minutes still left in this!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #TLSvTHA pic.twitter.com/X6NgluKw43 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

Though the strike could have equalled the all-time record for the most goals in a single AFF Suzuki Cup match had he netted once again, he failed to do so. And Singapore legend Noh Alam Shah’s record of seven goals in a single match set during the 2007 AFF Suzuki Cup group match against Laos remained intact.

87′ Tonight’s hero Adisak Kraisorn has been taken off. His tally of six goals tonight is the second highest by a player in AFF Suzuki Cup after Singapore’s Noh Alam Shah’s tally of seven in a match back in 2007.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #TLSvTHA pic.twitter.com/ZeqS1LN52h — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 9, 2018

Talking after the match, Adisak said: “I want to thank everyone in the team for a great performance tonight. I personally never thought of making it to the final 23-man squad,” said the forward.

“I had a serious injury before and I just come back to the pitch. So, I want to thank coach (Milovan Rajevac) for believing in me and tonight I’m so happy helping my Thailand team to get off to a winning start,” added Adisak.

(Photo credit: Football Association of Thailand)