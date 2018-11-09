Indonesia national team began their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign against Singapore at the Singapore National Stadium on Friday. And the travelling Indonesian fans proved in grand fashion they were a group who have no issues with making fun of themselves.

Around 1,300 Indonesian supporters had made the trip from Jakarta to support their team along with around 300 Singapore-based Indonesians, and the organisers had allocated s special area for the travelling Timnas supporters.

And once they reached the stadium, they were at their usual best cheering the national team at their full voice. But they also decided to take the banter to another level just before the start of the game when they unveiled a white poster written in the local language.

The banner that was directed at their own national team players, when translated, read: “Are you not ashamed of your junior teams’ achievements?”! Oops!

The Indonesia U19 team has been in rich form recently reaching the quarterfinals of the AFC U19 Championship which recently concluded in Indonesia while their U23 team also reached the knockout stages of the 2019 Asian Games that the country also hosted.

However, the senior national team coached by Bima Sakti, who are yet to win the AFF Suzuki Cup despite reaching the final five times on previous occasions, hasn’t had the best of times recently.

And this seems to have prompted the Indonesia fans to unfurl the banner. Though the banner was taken down shortly after it was erected, the Tim Garuda fans will hope that the cheeky insult will fire up the Indonesian players who are targetting a maiden AFF Suzuki Cup this time around.