AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Singapore 1-0 Indonesia, Player Ratings

Singapore got their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 victory over Indonesia. Captain Harris Harun got the only goal of the game with a well-taken strike in the first half.

Fox Sports rates the performances of the players:

Singapore

Hassan Sunny – 8

Sunny put in an extremely solid performance in goal for Singapore. He was quick to charge off his line on a couple of occasions to stop Indonesian counters and took charge during set-piece situations as well.

Irfan Fandi Ahmad – 7

With Indonesia piling on the pressure, Fandi looked unfazed in the heart of the defence. A commanding presence at the back, he ensured his side maintained their shape and came away with a clean sheet in the end although he was a little too sloppy in possession, especially late on.

Safuwan Baharudin – 7

Baharudin was solid at the back alongside Irfan Fandi. He was commanding from set-pieces and did not let his guard slip throughout the game

Muhammad Shakir Hamzah – 6

Hamzah bombed down the left flank but did not offer much attacking threat. He was a solid enough figure at the back, putting in a few last-ditch challenges to prevent Indonesian counters.

Muhammad Suzliman – 7

Suzliman was extremely effective dealing with the Indonesian threat on the wing. He never strayed out of position and won a majority of the one-on-one duels. He made a couple of smart fouls that broke up Indonesian counters in the second half as well

Muhammad Faris Ramli – 6

Ramli was a constant presence in and around the final third. He had a great chance to get on the scoresheet in the first half but his effort was well-saved. His nimble footwork was also too much for the Indonesian defence to handle at times as he waltzed his way past tackles, but it was his final ball that let him down on most occasions

Muhammad Izzdin Yacob – 6

Izzdin sat at the base of the midfield and quietly went about his business shielding his defence well.

Hariss Harun – 8

Harun scored the only goal of the game with a powerful finish into the back of the net after Indonesia failed to clear their lines. Harun was a commanding force right through the game and led his side quite brilliantly on the night

Muhammad Yasir Hanapi – 7

Yasir Hanapi had a great chance early on to give his side the lead but his effort was well saved by the keeper. His decision making was questionable though as he had a number of 3 v 2 situations but ultimately chose the wrong option.

Ikhsan Fandi Ahmad – 5

Fandi Ahmad had a few half chances in the first half but failed to capitalise. His follow up off Yasir Hanapi’s shot flew well wide of the goal early on and he had a great chance to head his side into the lead but sent his effort well wide.

Gabriel Quak Jun Yi – 6

Gabriel played a massive role in the only goal of the game, whipping in the ball that ultimately led to the goal. He was also quick to set off on counters and was brought down a number of times in dangerous positions

Substitutes

Adam Swandi – N/A

Replaced Gabriel Quak with under 15 minutes to go and slotted into the midfield to help protect his side’s lead

Nazrul Nazari – N/A

Nazari replaced Hamzah with just about 5 minutes to go as Singapore looked to hold on to their lead

Khairul Amri – N/A

Amri was the final man brought on, in stoppage time, and did not even get a kick of the ball

Indonesia

Andritany Ardhiyasa – 6

Ardhiyasa was powerless to prevent the Singapore goal, but he did pull off a fantastic save just moments later, getting down quickly to thwart Haris Ramli’s powerful strike. He was lucky not to concede a second when he rushed off his line only to be chipped by Haris whose strike clattered off the crossbar.

Putu Antara – 3

Antara launched into a number of dangerous challenges throughout the match and was ultimately sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow. He was lucky not to have been sent off earlier, with a couple of high boots and late challenges.

Rizki Pora – 5

Pora was caught ball watching on a few occasions and it almost cost his side, Haris ghosting through on goal but hitting the bar. He was however strong in the air and won a number of aerial duels. He was also commanding from set-pieces

Ricky Saputra – 4

Satpura, like most of his teammates, put in a lacklustre display at the back. He was caught out of position a few times and failed to deal with the Ramli-Fandi threat effectively enough.

Hansamu Pranata – 5

Pranata tried to lead from the front and inspire a comeback but it was not to be. He did contribute at the back, winning a number of headers and breaking up play, but it was not a great performance by any means

Irfan Jaya – 3

After an uninfluential first half where he contributed next to nothing going forward, Jaya was replaced by Simanjuntak. He did have one opening when he was set through on goal and squared to Costa, but the move was waved off for offside.

Febri Hariyadi – 5

Hariyadi had a number of chances to get his side level, but failed to execute in the final third. In the first half, he blazed a header over from close range. He was relatively well dealt with by the Singapore backline but still had his moments. He also fired a shot well wide of the post from a decent way out in the second half

Stefano Lilipaly – 4

All eyes were on Lilipaly as Indonesia looked to get their campaign off to a flying start. However, the 28-year-old struggled to influence proceedings on the night. He was invisible for the most part and one of the major reasons why Indonesia failed to threaten the Singapore goal.

Zulfiandi – 4

Zulfiandi had a poor game by his standards. He did put in a few decent balls in behind the Singapore defence, especially in the first half, but contributed nothing aside from that.

Evan Darmono – 5

Darmono did control the speed of the play from the middle in the first half, but his influence waned as the match wore on

Alberto Da Costa – 5

Da Costa looked rather lost up front. With Singapore playing a high line for parts of the game, Costa looked to play off the shoulder of the last man but he was caught offside far too often, breaking up a number of Indonesian counters in the process.

Substitutes

Septian Maulana – N/A

Maulana replaced an uninfluential Lilipaly with just about 5 minutes to go in the game

Fachrudin Aryanto – 4

Aryanto came on with about 30 minutes to go in place of Ricky Fajrin

Rico Simanjuntak – 5

Simanjuntak was brought on in place of Jaya at half-time as Indonesia searched for their equaliser, but nothing came of the experiment in the end

(Image credits: FA Singapore)