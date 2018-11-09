Laos midfielder Soukaphone Vongchiengkham has withdrawn from the national team’s squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup!

Vongchiengkham, in a post on Facebook, apologised to all his fans and expressed his regret at not being able to help his side in their match last night.

In what looks like a dig at Laos national team’s Singaporean coach V Sundramoorthy, Soukaphone said: “I am Lao, and my blood is Lao too, I’m sorry for the latest result and that I can’t help too much. I slept with sadness, this is not playing for Laos. I am sorry for the foreign people stamping on Laos land.”

“I want to go on because of my four-time AFF Suzuki Cup experience and passion with many rewards that I received, but I don’t have any opportunity to play.”

Laos 🇱🇦 have yet to really make a sustained impact in the @affsuzukicup. Can new coach V. Sundramoorthy of Singapore 🇸🇬 finally have the magic touch to bring the squad to greater heights?#AFFSuzukiCup18https://t.co/oNxN0p4zAZ — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 3, 2018

“I apologize that I can’t play, I quit in order to take a break, I feel sad. We can win at our home. I think Laos can compete with everyone.”

“I will be back because I love Laos. I play abroad to improve Laos football. Please understand my decision, thank you everyone, the staff and Laos players. Go on!! See you at the club.”

Laos lost their opening match of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup to Vietnam 3-0, with Soukaphone named on the bench.

He has represented Laos in 41 matches, scoring 12 goals since his debut in 2010. Laos, meanwhile, will take on Malaysia in their next game as they look to get their campaign back on track.