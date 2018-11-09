AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Fans troll Keisuke Honda for missing Cambodia’s opener

Cambodia’s new manager Keisuke Honda was absent from their first match of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, handing the reigns of the team to Felix Dalmas. However, fans took this opportunity to troll the Japanese international.

Cambodia didn’t get off to the perfect start which they had hoped for, in their AFF Suzuki Cup Opener. The Angkor Warriors lost 1-0 to Malaysia and are now 4th in the Group A table. However, eagle-eyed fans would’ve noticed something else missing from the Cambodian team. It was indeed their new manager, Keisuke Honda, who was nowhere to be seen for their opening fixture.

Honda, who is currently playing in Australia for A-League side Melbourne Victory, took up the job of Cambodia’s head coach to go side-by-side. However, the Japanese international was not present for their match yesterday, due to his other engagements.

As a result, fans took little time to spot his absence and went on to troll him for the same.

Fans took to the comment section of a Facebook post to call Honda an online manager.

People also made use of Honda’s name colliding with the Japanese Automotive brand, with comments such as “Honda not for (AFF) Suzuki”.

The Cambodia head coach was expected to provide support through other methods. Nevertheless, it wasn’t enough to stop the Angkor Warriors from going 1-0 down to Malaysia in their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup opener.