The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is upon us and Southeast Asia’s premier football tournament will feature, as always, some of the biggest names from the sport in this region. There will be experienced campaigners — the ones who are veterans of the AFF Championship — as well as others who will get the first taste of the cup.

Indonesia’s Brazilian-born forward Beto Gonçalves who is 37 years, 10 months and 8 days old is the oldest player in the tournament while Timor-Leste’s Gumario is the youngest at 17 years and 22 days old!

So, FOX Sports Asia decided to take a look at the average age of each of the national teams at the AFF Suzuki Cup to find out which squads are the oldest, youngest and everything in between. Here’s the list — in the order of youngest to the oldest.

1. TIMOR-LESTE (Average age: 20.56 years)

Norio Tsukitate’s boys are the youngest squad at the tournament this year boasting an average age of just 20.56 years! Their youngest player, defender Gumario, is only 17 years and 22 days old at the time of writing is also the youngest player in the tournament while the oldest star in the squad is striker Salvio who is 26. Their captain Jorge Sabas Victor, who has eight caps for the country, is still 20 and made his international debut in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Saudi Arabia two years ago.

2. LAOS (Average age: 21.34 years)

Laos, another of the less fancied teams at this AFF Suzuki Cup, is the group which are the second youngest in the tournament. Their average age is 21.34 years with their captain Thothilath Sibounhuang, who plies his trade for Thai club Samut Prakan FC, the eldest in the squad at 28 years. Their youngest, midfielder Bounphachan Bounkong, is aged 17 years, 11 months and 10 days. Moreover, nine out of the 23 members in the squad are teenagers.

3. VIETNAM (Average age: 23.69 years)

Vietnam might be one of the title contenders at this year’s competition, but they have come into the tournament with a rather young squad compared to other favourites. Their average age stands at 23.69 years. Their attacker Nguyen Anh Duc who was on the scoresheet against Laos on the opening night of the tournament is the oldest member in the squad at 33 years while Hanoi FC defender Doan Van Hau is the youngest at 19 years.

4. CAMBODIA (Average age: 23.78 years)

“Maybe Kawasaki not Honda” – one fan said! 🤣🤣@kskgroup2017 took up the job of Cambodia’s head coach to go side-by-side with his playing career. However, he was absent for Cambodia’s @affsuzukicup 2018 opener‼️https://t.co/XqzApq162j — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 9, 2018



The Angkor Warriors are the fourth youngest team in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with an average age of 23.78 years. Forward Sin Kakada, born on July 29, 2000, is the youngest member in the squad while skipper Kouch Sokumpheak of Nagaworld FC is the eldest at 31 years.

5. MYANMAR (Average age: 24.60 years)*

Myanmar are yet to announce their final 23 for the AFF Suzuki Cup, but estimating the average age of the group preparing for the ASEAN competition puts their figure at 24.60 years. Defender Win Min Htut, who has been a mainstay in the national team since 2009, is expected to be the oldest member of German coach Antoine Hey’s squad at the age of 32.

6. MALAYSIA (Average age: 25.17 years)

2010 champions Malaysia arrive at the tournament with an average age of 25.17 years. Kedah FA’s Akhyar Rashid is the youngest member of the squad at 19 years while trusted goalkeeper Farizal Marlias is the eldest with an age of 32. Forward Norshahrul Idlan who was the match winner in the tournament’s curtain-raiser is also 32. Captain Aidil Zafuan Radzak and his twin brother forward Zaquan Adha Radzak are 31 years old, but Aidil takes the eldest tag among the pair by a matter of seconds!

7. INDONESIA (Average age: 24.65 years)

Five-time runners-up Indonesia have an average age of 24.65 years. Their youngest player is surprisingly a goalkeeper — Awan Setho Raharjo of Bhayangkara FC who is 21 years old. Their eldest player is the Brazilian-born forward Beto Gonçalves who is 37 years old, but still could have a part to play in Indonesia’s fortunes in the tournament. He is also the oldest player in the tournament.

8. SINGAPORE (Average age: 26.60 years)

18-year-old Jacob Mahler and 19-year-old Ikhsan Fandi are the only two teenagers in the Singapore squad which is one of the oldest squads in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup with an average age of 26.60 years. Baihakki Kaizan and Shahril Ishak who are gunning for a record fourth AFF Suzuki Cup title (along with 33-year-old Khairul Amri) as well as goalkeeper Hassan Sunny are 34 years and eldest members of the squad.

9. THAILAND (Average age: 26.74 years)

Thailand are the second oldest squad at the tournament with an average age of 26.74 years. They have six players in the 23-member final squad who are past their 30 but Buriram United goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen is the oldest of them all at the age of 34. The youngest in the squad, meanwhile, is forward Supachai Jaided born on December 1, 1998.

10. PHILIPPINES (Average age: 27.40 years)*

🚨Suzuki Cup Camp List🚨

(reposting due to last min changes from management)

—

The Azkals’ first match of the 2018 @affsuzukicup is in 9 days! Here are the players that have been invited to camp 🙌🏻 Y’all excited?!

—#OneBlood

⚽🇵🇭🐺 pic.twitter.com/Obb6OACQex — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) November 4, 2018

The Azkals are one of the two national teams that are yet to announce their final squad for the AFF Suzuki Cup (more about that here!). But the average age of the 29 players in the Philippines camp put their number at 27.40 years — which makes them the oldest by some distance! Phil and James Younghusband, Patrick Reichelt, Javier Patino, Misag Bahadoran, Stephan Shrock, Iain Ramsay, Paul Mulders, Martin Steuble and Alvaro Silva are all in their 30s with attacking midfielder Mulders the eldest at 37 years, 9 months and 23 days!!

(* The Philippines and Myanmar are yet to announce their 23-man final squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup)