AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: The Battle for Group B

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan previews all the Group B action of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, which gets underway with two enthralling ties on Friday evening.

The two-year wait is over with AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 – the 12th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier international tournament – up and running.

Vietnam and Malaysia both got off to a winning start in Group A on Thursday and, on Friday evening, Group B will get underway with Singapore hosting Indonesia and Thailand taking on Timor-Leste at the Rajamangala Stadium, while Philippines will have to wait till Tuesday before they are in action.

Here, FOX Sports Asia provides the ultimate preview for Group A, which will take place from November 9 to 25 with the top two advancing into the semi-finals.

As the record five-time champions, will Thailand cruise to a top-spot finish in Group B?

While Thailand’s credentials cannot be disputed, this tournament is shaping up to be a curious one from their perspective.

Having achieved all they can in the region, the War Elephants are rightfully focusing on performing on the bigger stage that is next January’s AFC Asian Cup 2019.

With stars Kawin Thamsatchanan, Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda and Theerathon Bunmathan all absent from this tournament, it is an unfamiliar-looking side that will be aiming to retain the title.

Given the Thais are widely regarded as Southeast Asia’s best side by quite some margin, there is still plenty of quality but whether or not they can cope with the magnitude of the tournament remains to be seen.

This has been called the “Group of Death”, so who is the next best side out of Indonesia, Singapore and Philippines?

Having finished runners-up in 2016, Indonesia will certainly fancy their chances of going far once again.

However, Philippines are looming as dark horses with former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson newly installed at the helm, as well as a plethora of experienced campaigners such as Phil Younghusband, Manny Ott and Amani Aguinaldo.

And, while four-time champions Singapore have largely been written off, there is a new air of optimism following the appointment of Fandi Ahmad as interim coach, and the introduction of a number of young guns could make the Lions a tricky side to face.

And will Timor-Leste provide any upsets?

Expectations will not be high for Timor-Leste, who are only appearing in their second Suzuki Cup after qualifying automatically in 2004, although they have the like of Henrique Cruz and Rufino Gama to cause some problems for the bigger boys.

Coming up against some quality opposition, it would be remarkable if the Timorese manage to claim any scalps although toiling to a couple of draws here and there would be a positive result.

Which players from each team will be pivotal to their side’s chances?

Adisak Kraisorn (Thailand) – With star marksman Teerasil not selected and only three recognised strikers for Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac to choose from, Adisak is looming as the primary option for goals. The Muangthong United man has been plagued by injury over the past couple of years but, when fully fit, he has a multitude of skills that makes him almost impossible to match up on.

Stefano Lilipaly (Indonesia) – One of the heroes from Indonesia’s run to the final in 2016, Lilipaly has only grown in influence in the two years that have followed. While he was successfully deployed as a striker at the recent Asian Games 2018, Lilipaly should be back to his all-action best in the heart of midfield where he does the most damage.

Phil Younghusband (Philippines) – Philippines may have been blessed with several new stars in the past few years, but the original darling – Phil Younghusband – remains a key player as he reaches his peak at the age of 31. The Davao Aguilas man will be looking to claim an impressive record of scoring in five consecutive Suzuki Cups by hitting the back of the net over the next two weeks.

Hariss Harun (Singapore) – Still only 27, Hariss is already one of Southeast Asia’s most-decorated players with a Suzuki Cup crown to his name from 2012, as well as having won an AFC Cup and six consecutive Malaysia Super League titles at club level. With all his experience and his never-say-die attitude, the Johor Darul Ta’zim midfielder will be doing everything to win the midfield battle for Singapore.

Henrique Cruz (Timor-Leste) – With two goals in their 3-2 aggregate win over Brunei Darussalam that sealed qualification for the Suzuki Cup, Henrique has emerged as the main attacking threat for Timor-Leste. Blessed with a bag of tricks and a keen eye for goal, the 20-year-old will be his side’s best chance of hitting the scoreboard in the tournament.

Prediction?

I’m going to put my neck on the line and state my belief that Indonesia will be the team to beat in Group B. In fact, I fancy them to go all the way and meet Vietnam in the final. Philippines and Singapore will both be extra motivated to reach the semi-finals after missing out in 2016, but it remains to be seen whether they can match the Thais, who have plenty of talent despite being ‘understrength’.

1. Indonesia

2. Thailand

3. Philippines

4. Singapore

5. Timor-Leste