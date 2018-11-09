AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Why The Azkals 23-man squad is not yet released

Almost all the other teams have already provided their respective 23-man squads for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but the Philippine Azkals have yet to release theirs.

With the anticipation at a high as who will make up Head Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson and Senior Technical Adviser Scott Cooper’s final list of personnel for the biggest international football tournament in the Southeast Asian region, here are the possible reasons why the final list is yet to be released by The Philippine National Football Team.

Possibly the deepest talent pool available

In the recent history of the Philippine Azkals, the players making up the “29-man list” in the training camp is arguably the most loaded the team has been in the lineup.

Big name players not included in recent competitive tournaments by the Azkals like Stephan Schrock and Martin Steuble are now back in the fold.

New young players who have shown immense potential such as John-Patrick Strauss, and Curt Dizon (to name a few) have been tapped as well because of their respective key attributes and the youthful energy they can provide to the squad.

🚨Suzuki Cup Camp List🚨

(reposting due to last min changes from management)

—

The Azkals’ first match of the 2018 @affsuzukicup is in 9 days! Here are the players that have been invited to camp 🙌🏻 Y’all excited?!

—#OneBlood

⚽🇵🇭🐺 pic.twitter.com/Obb6OACQex — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) November 4, 2018

Also, there are still players who are yet to arrive from European club duties such as Neil Etheridge and Daisuke Sato, both of whom have been regular starters who can deliver in the high demands of their respective clubs.

Sato and Etheridge still have fixtures for Sepsi OSK and Cardiff City FC respectively this weekend and then they have to rush to their intercontinental long-haul travels to make it to Pana-ad. Once they arrive, then they will still need to be assessed if they are fit enough to suit up in the Suzuki Cup. Such factors will play into the coaches’ decision as well.

Of course the undeniable capabilities of Azkals mainstays such as the Younghusband brothers, Iain Ramsay, Kevin Ingreso and Patrick Reichelt will always be contenders for the fight for playing spots.

Such a wealth of options now has its minor “consequence” and that is choosing who makes the final team.

So with that what are we to expect from the final 23-man squad once it’s released?

Expect some big personalities to be dropped

This is is very much different from the previous Europe-based players’ availability, but this is more about talented individuals, names who became instrumental in the Azkals’ renaissance who will not feature in this Suzuki Cup.

Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson and Scott Cooper will definitely choose players based on who will fit best into the system and contribute in the best way for the Azkals to achieve the best possible results.

The coaching staff will be very much stringent this time around, and will most probably not dwell on the past merits but what each player can offer to the team at this moment in time.

If there will be some familiar names who will not make it, don’t be surprised.

Brace for possibly surprising inclusions

Talking about surprise, new faces, previously untested players in top-level senior international football competitions could be featuring for the Azkals AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 team.

It’s all about the best possible options to provide balance in terms of fitting the playing system for each position, aside from just plain experience, that will drive the decision-making of the staff in terms of player selection, so new faces might grace the final list.

It already happened before in 2006 when Coach Eriksson called up a new name for the England squad for the biggest tournament ever in football, The FIFA World Cup. Such a scenario could happen for The Azkals. Of course, it won’t be that big of a magnitude as all players in the pool now have competitive international football (at the junior levels) or club experience, but still a surprise inclusion could be expected still.

How the list will boil down

The key for Coach Eriksson and Technical Adviser Cooper’s selection process will lie not just in the talent but how hungry as well the players are. Players who can rise up to the occasion and seize the moment to give the team a chance to get one step closer to glory.

In the end, after all is said and done, this AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign will be all about results and will be determined by the decisions of the staff in coming up with that 23-man list.