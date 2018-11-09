AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Timor-Leste vs Thailand

In the second day of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Timor-Leste go up against Thailand as both play their first games!

Here are the predicted starting XI’s for both squads.

Timor-Leste (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Fagio Augusto

Defenders: Victor, Jose Silva, Ricky, Ady

Midfielders: Nataniel Reis, Jose Almeida, Gelvanio, Feliciano Goncalves

Forwards: Henrique Cruz, Silverio Garcia

Thailand (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Chatchai Budprom

Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Philip Roller

Midfielders: Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Chananan Pombuppha, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Nurul Sriyankem

Forward: Adisak Kraisorn