AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Timor-Leste vs Thailand

In the second day of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Timor-Leste go up against Thailand as both play their first games!
Here are the predicted starting XI’s for both squads.
Timor-Leste (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Fagio Augusto
Defenders: Victor, Jose Silva, Ricky, Ady
Midfielders: Nataniel Reis, Jose Almeida, Gelvanio, Feliciano Goncalves
Forwards: Henrique Cruz, Silverio Garcia
Thailand (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Chatchai Budprom
Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Philip Roller
Midfielders: Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Chananan Pombuppha, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Nurul Sriyankem
Forward: Adisak Kraisorn