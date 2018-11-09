AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Timor-Leste vs Thailand

In the second day of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Timor-Leste go up against Thailand as both play their first games!

Here are the predicted starting XI’s for both squads.

Timor-Leste (4-4-2)

 

Goalkeeper: Fagio Augusto
Defenders: Victor, Jose Silva, Ricky, Ady
Midfielders: Nataniel Reis, Jose Almeida, Gelvanio, Feliciano Goncalves
Forwards: Henrique Cruz, Silverio Garcia

Thailand (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Chatchai Budprom
Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Philip Roller
Midfielders: Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Chananan Pombuppha, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Nurul Sriyankem
Forward: Adisak Kraisorn

Comments