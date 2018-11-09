Captain Chalermpong Kerdkaew out to protect Thailand’s status as AFF Suzuki Cup kingpins

For most footballers, hitting the big 30 and not getting called up to the national team would mean the chance has gone, but newly-minted Thai national team captain Chalermpong Kerdkaew took the road less traveled to prove otherwise.

Since making his professional debut in 2007 for local club Lopburi, the tough-tackling defender has carved out a career in the domestic scene, going on to play for Buriram PEA, Buriram United and Chainat Hornbill.

It was in 2014 that he found his best form of his life when he signed for Nakhon Ratchasima.

After serving the Swat Cats with aplomb for four seasons and amassing 109 appearances for the Korat-based side, Chalermpong received a surprise call-up to the national team from Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian certainly saw something in the centre-back as he featured extensively under Rajevac, winning the 2017 King’s Cup with the War Elephants.

Having been named in Thailand’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup squad, Chalermpong was in for another surprise when he was named captain for Thailand.

The reclusive 30-year-old who has always shunned the media limelight – even his Instagram account is set on private mode – and preferred to let his football do the talking, Chalermpong knows the significance of the armband, which has been worn by Thai greats like Kiatisuk Senamuang, Niweat Siriwong and Datsakorn Thonglao.

“I am truly honoured at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to play for my country. To be given the captain’s armband is a blessing and I will never compare myself with the past captains who are legends in Thai football,” the humble veteran told FOX Sports Asia.

“My task as captain is to help maintain Thailand’s success and while this role comes with added pressure, it also pushes me harder to help achieve our goal.

“In this moment, every country wants to beat Thailand and for me personally, we need to keep setting our own standards higher, so that we can continue to stay on top.”

Chalermpong will lead the War Elephants out as captain when they take on Timor-Leste in their Group B opener at the Rajamangala Stadium on Friday.

Despite talk of Thailand going into this Suzuki Cup tournament as a weakened team, shorn of their top stars like Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmanthan and Teerasil Dangda, the Swats Cats star reckons Thailand have an unpolished gem in their ranks in Buriram United’s 19-year-old boy wonder Supachai Jaided.

“This boy is one of the most talented youngsters I have played with and he is only turning 20 this year,” Chalermpong remarked.

“At his age, he already has all the skills to become one of the greatest strikers in Thai football history and I believe he will shine at this Suzuki Cup and show his true potential.”

While all eyes will be on Thai youngsters like Supachai and Sasalak Haiprakhon at this tournament, Chalermpong showed his captain’s bravado by issuing a rallying cry to older players who like him, are still yearning for that dream to don national colours.

He said: “Age is just a number and cannot be used to judge your worth to play for the national team. As a professional footballer, you go out there and give your best for your club.

“You have to be physically ready and always give your best. If you do so, you never know when that call to play for Thailand might come. I’m blessed to have been given the opportunity and all I can do is repay the faith by giving 100 per cent at the Suzuki Cup and Asian Cup.”

Chalermpong and his Thai warriors will be looking for a comfortable victory over the Timorese before they go on to face Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore.

If they successfully navigate their way out of Group B, Thailand can go on to rewrite Suzuki Cup history by becoming the first nation to win the coveted title in three consecutive editions.