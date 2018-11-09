1,600 Indonesians expected for 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup game in Singapore

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) are encouraging supporters to arrive at least 1.5 hours ahead of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup match between Singapore and Indonesia on Friday, November 9.

The two nations will meet in the opening fixture of Group B, which also comprises defending champions Thailand, Timor-Leste and Philippines.

With the game scheduled to kick off at 8.00pm local time, supporters from both sides have been advised to head down to the National Stadium at Kallang early, to avoid delays getting into the stadium, as more than 30,000 spectators are expected at the game.

FOX Sports Asia understands that around 1,300 Indonesian supporters will be making the trip from Jakarta to support their team along with around 300 local-based Indonesians, and the organisers have allocated Gate 21 as the designated entry point for the visiting fans.

Singapore supporters can get into the stadium through Gates 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 15 and 18.

FAS and the Singapore Sports Hub also advised Indonesian fans who are arriving by coach to alight at the OCBC Aquatics Centre.

Security check points and gates will open at 6:00pm and the list of prohibited items include luggage bags, bags exceeding 35cm x 20cm x 30cm, air horns, loud hailers, large banners, and selfie sticks.

Full conditions of entry for events at the National Stadium can be found at HERE.

Tickets are still available at www.sportshub.com.sg