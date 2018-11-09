AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 schedule: Vietnam schedule, live streaming, live scores

Continuing our countdown, Vietnam is the next big team on our mind with their campaign already unfolding at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The Vietnamese are former winners of this tournament of course, back when they upset the odds big time ten years ago and shocked the world. It was a truly inspirational display by the committed Vietnamese in 2008, and a decade on, they will be looking to repeat the feat.

It won’t be easy however, despite the Vietnamese pulling off a stunning 3-0 triumph over Laos on match day one and showing what they are truly capable of even away from home.

The heart of the Vietnamese football team can never be doubted, so if anyone can go all the way, Vietnam can. If you’re in the country and looking to catch the high octane football action, here is all you need to know:

Where to watch, live streaming:

Fans of Vietnam can get in on the action by tuning in to VTV5, VTV6, BDTV, VTC3, THVL2.

Schedule, Vietnam:

Vietnam find themselves in Group A alongside Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Having already played their first game,the side has begun on a winning note, and picked up some vital momentum heading into the next round of the group stages.

8 Nov – Laos vs Vietnam (Group A, National Stadium KM16)

16 Nov – Vietnam vs Malaysia (Group A, My Dinh Stadium)

20 Nov – Myanmar vs Vietnam (Group A, Thuwanna Youth Training Centre)

24 Nov – Vietnam vs Cambodia (Group A, Hang Day Stadium)