AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 schedule: Philippines schedule, live streaming, live scores

Philippines are up next on our agenda at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, and come with a reputation. The Filipino boys have made it to the semi-finals of the Suzuki Cup but have never gone beyond that stage, perhaps making it a blemish on an otherwise impressive looking team.

The Philippines have managed to gain worldwide acclaim as of late, specially this season in the Premier League as Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has made the nation proud with his terrific stopping skills. The Azkals have a former Premier League manager too, in Sven-Goran Eriksson. The former England boss has taken up what he believes is a new challenge, and will surely have the Suzuki Cup trophy in his sights as we head into the ASEAN tournament.

There is plenty to play for in Group B, where Philippines find themselves, and qualification will not be easy. The Street Dogs possess the skills required however, so their campaign promises to be an interesting one. If you’re a fan of the Philippines and find yourself in the region, here is all you need to know:

Where to watch, live streaming:

Fans of The Azkals can get in on the action by tuning in to ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

Schedule, Philippines:

Philippines find themselves in Group B alongside Timor-Leste, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. Playing their first game soon, the side will be keen to begin on a winning note, and pick up some vital momentum heading into the latter part of the group stages.

13 Nov – Philippines vs Singapore (Group B, Panaad Stadium)

17 Nov – Timor-Leste vs Philippines (Group B, Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium)

21 Nov – Philippines vs Thailand (Group B, Panaad Stadium)

25 Nov – Indonesia vs Philippines (Group B, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium)