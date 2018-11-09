We continue our coverage for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with a special look at one of the sides present in the tournament.

Myanmar wouldn’t exactly be considered among the favourites to win this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup, but The White Angels actually come into the tournament knowing they can achieve big. After all, this is the side that managed to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament last time out in 2016, and know a thing or two about upsetting the odds.

Myanmar come with their own set of passionate supporters to the AFF Suzuki Cup and playing against this side will be no easy task for the rest of Southeast Asia’s best teams. Drawn in Group A with Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, they do face an uphill task to qualify, but Myanmar have what it takes to get through and attempt to make history even beyond that.

If you’re in Myanmar, here is all you need to know:

Where to watch, live streaming:

Fans of The White Angels can get in on the action by tuning in to the SkyNet Sports Network.

Schedule, Myanmar:

Myanmar find themselves in Group A alongside Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia. Playing their first game soon, the side will be keen to begin on a winning note, and pick up some vital momentum heading into the latter part of the group stages.

12 Nov – Myanmar vs Cambodia (Group A, Mandalar Thiri Stadium)

16 Nov – Laos vs Myanmar (Group A, National Stadium KM16)

20 Nov – Myanmar vs Vietnam (Group A, Thuwanna Youth Training Centre)

24 Nov – Malaysia vs Myanmar (Group A, Bukit Jalil National Stadium)