AFF Suzuki Cup schedule: Cambodia schedule, live streaming, live scores

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup has begun and is already on fire. The first stage of the competition saw plenty of action as Cambodia took on Malaysia and Laos fought it out with neighbouring Vietnam.

The Cambodians may have ended up losing narrowly, but they gave a good enough account of themselves tobe considered a contender for the semifinal stage.

And with the unpredictability of the AFF Suzuki Cup apparent, we do believe there is still everything to play for.

For the fans in Cambodia wishing to get in on the action, here is all you need to know:

Where to watch, live streaming:

Fans Kouprey Kampuchea can get in on the action by tuning in to the BTV News Network.

Schedule, Cambodia:

Cambodia find themselves in Group A alongside Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar. Having lost the first game, qualification for the knockouts in the AFf Suzuki Cup is far from certain, but the team will nonetheless be hopeful of a strong outing next time out to help them secure enough points to reach the semi-final stage.

8 Nov – Cambodia vs Malaysia (Group A, National Olympic Stadium)

12 Nov – Myanmar vs Cambodia (Group A, Mandalar Thiri Stadium)

20 Nov – Cambodia vs Laos (Group A, National Olympic Stadium)

24 Nov – Vietnam vs Cambodia (Group A, Hang Day Stadium)