AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 Talking points from Laos vs Vietnam

The opening day of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is done and dusted, with the two Group A favourites cruising to easy victory. While Malaysia beat Cambodia by a goal to nil, Vietnam thrashed Laos by three. And it is the second match, which we are here to discuss. So let’s get right into it, shall we?

#1 The Three ‘Nguyen’

A quick google search will lead you to the fact that Nguyen is the most common Vietnamese name. The evidence was there for all to see today when Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Anh Duc, and Nguyen Quang Hai put Laos to the sword.

Cong Phuong stepped up in the 11th minutes to send Vietnam 1-0 in front. His fellow teammate and ‘name sharer’ Anh Duc doubled the Golden Dragons’ lead right on halftime. However, the goal of the night came from Quang Hai, who rounded a stunning freekick in the bottom corner.

#2 Stunning Stats

Vietnam’s dominance was visible right from kick-off. The Golden Dragons had been tormenting the Laos defence throughout the early phases of the game, so much so, that at one point, the possession read 94% to Vietnam!

7' Take a look at those stats! Vietnam enjoying a staggering 94% possession in the early minutes of this match. Now THAT, is domination! Can Laos break the Vietnamese spell?

Their superiority continued throughout the match as they thrashed Laos by three goals to nil. Moreover, Vietnam bettered their hapless opponents in every department and finished the match having 84% of the ball.

#3 Goal of the Day

Fans were witness to four goals on matchday one of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. However, none were better than Nguyen Quang Hai’s 68th-minute freekick.

Watch as Nguyen Quang Hai's free kick curled precisely into the bottom corner!

The Vietnam number 19 stepped up to the ball after his teammate had been fouled. He took a short run-up and curled it over the wall into the bottom corner. What a strike to cap a stunning win for the Golden Dragons.

#4 Home or Away

The AFF Suzuki Cup is a mini-World Cup of its own. Fans from Southeast Asia witness teams go up against each other with real stakes and pride on the line. As a result, the competition attracts huge crowds to the stadiums.

Well, they are certainly enjoying themselves! As we approach the 40 minute mark, the score remains: LAOS 0-1 VIETNAM

And that was once again the sight to see, as the AFF Cup opener attracted a huge Vietnamese following to the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, who even looked to have outnumbered the home crowd at a point.

#5 Dominant Vietnam

Vietnam came into the competition as one of the favourites. The Golden Dragons had enjoyed a stunning run before the competition, coming on the back of seven undefeated matches.

Moreover, the 2008 Champions were given another boost when the groups were drawn, as they avoided the ‘group of death’ to be drawn alongside Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

FT: LAOS 0-3 VIETNAM The Golden Dragons begin their campaign in stunning fashion with 3 goals and 3 points. To summarize the match: Vietnam dominant, Laos disappointing.

And the Golden Dragons started their competition with an emphatic win over their opponents, beating them by three goals to nil. They will now face Malaysia in My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, on November 16.