After a successful curtain-raiser to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, we turn our attention to matchday two of the tournament, and one of the biggest games of the competition so far — Singapore vs Indonesia.

Two games take place tomorrow in the Suzuki Cup, both being Group B encounters – with Timor-Leste taking on Thailand in the first match, and then Singapore taking on Indonesia – which promises to be an exciting battle.

Singapore have won the competition four times, and have made a reputation of being the underdogs who persevere at the right times and find their best form when totally unexpected. They won the tournament last in 2012, and will be keen to repeat the feat this time around.

But victory for The Lions won’t be easy, as they take on the experience of Indonesia, who were losing finalists in 2016, and know they are capable of going one better this year. Indonesia haven’t won the Suzuki Cup yet, but a smart man may well place his bets on the Garuda picking up the trophy by the end.

As we look ahead to this clash of the Titans, here is all you need to know.

When and where to watch, live stream, updates:

The match between Singapore and Indonesia will be played on Friday, 9 Nov 2018 at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore.

You can catch the action live with kick-off at 20:00 (08:00 PM) local time.

FOX Sports Asia will broadcast the match in Malaysia and Thailand. OktoSports Network will telecast the game in Singapore.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

