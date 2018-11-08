AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam cruise to opening win over Laos

Vietnam got off to a winning start at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in comfortable fashion as they defeated Laos 3-0 at the New Laos National Stadium on Thursday evening.

It took the Vietnamese just 11 minutes to open their account when a left-wing cross by Doan Van Hau found Nguyen Anh Duc before the ball eventually broke to Nguyen Cong Phuong, who made no mistake in dispatching a first-time effort past Saymanolinh Paseuth.

11' GOALLLLLL! VIETNAM OPEN THE SCORING! 0-1! All that early domination has finally paid off for Vietnam as Nguyen Cong Phuong hammers the ball in from close range! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #LAOvVIE pic.twitter.com/zKdexgSStB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 8, 2018

The visitors then doubled their advantage just before halftime when Anh Duc converted on the rebound, after a speculative effort from the edge of the box by Luong Xuan Truong had been tipped onto the bar by Saymanolinh.

Here is the hero of the First-Half: Nguyen Anh Duc. The no. 11 provided an assist while also scoring a goal for Vietnam! Can he add to his tally in the second half? RT if you think so! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #LAOvVIE pic.twitter.com/8t1QHG6KNq — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 8, 2018

And, eight minutes after the hour mark, Nguyen Quang Hai made sure of the victory when he lined up a freekick on the edge of the area, and proceeded to bend a lovely effort around the wall and into the bottom corner.

68' GOALLLLL! WHAT A STUNNER! 3-0 VIETNAM! That is a stunning freekick from Vietnam's Nguyen Quang Hai who sends the ball around the wall and into the bottom corner! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride #LAOvVIE pic.twitter.com/mfHhXZaGjD — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 8, 2018

The victory sees Vietnam go top of Group A following the opening round of matches and they will now have the break of not playing on Match Day 2, before resuming their campaign on November 16 with a home game against Malaysia.

FULL-TIME | Laos (LAO) 0-3 Vietnam (VNM)! Vietnam showed absolute dominance in their opening game with a three-goal rout over Laos! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #LAOvVNM pic.twitter.com/99rNqM8zuL — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 8, 2018

LAOS: Saymanolinh Paseuth, Aphixay Thanakhanty, Kaharn Phetsivilay, Thothilath Sibounhouang, Lathasay Lounlasy, Sonevilay Sihavong (Vanna Bounlovongsa 46’), Bounphachan Bounkong, Chanthaphone Waenvongsoth, Phouthone Innalay (Tiny Bounmalay 90+2’), Phithack Kongmathilath, Soukchinda Natphasouk (Somxay Keohanam 82’).

VIETNAM: Dang Van Lam, Do Duy Manh, Tran Dinh Trong, Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Trong Hoang, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Quang Hai, Doan Van Hau (Phan Van Duc 46’), Nguyen Van Quyet (Do Hung Dung 63’), Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Anh Duc (Nguyen Tien Linh 71’).