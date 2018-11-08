The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is off and running, and after a hugely successful start to proceedings, we head straight into day two of the competition.

Cambodia put in a spirited display in the first match of the tournament in front of their home fans in Phnom Penh, but were denied a draw by Malaysia, who picked up what could be a vital victory in the context of the group. The 1-0 win for Malaysia ensures that they start their campaign on a winning note.

Elsewhere in Group A, Laos and Vietnam clashed in a battle of the neighbouring countries, with Vietnam picking up a comfortable 3-0 win away from home.

That brings us to Group B, with Timor-Leste taking on Thailand. Timor-Leste have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2004, and will be playing their home matches in Bangkok itself. Thailand, on the other hand, are defending champions, and are much the favourites to win this encounter.

The Rajamangala Stadium will play host to this particular game, and it promises to be a good one.

When and where to watch, live stream, updates:

The match between Timor-Leste and Thailand will be played on Friday, 9 Nov 2018 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

You can catch the action live with kick-off at 19:00 (07:00 PM) local time.

FOX Sports Asia will broadcast the match in Malaysia and Thailand.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

