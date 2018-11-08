Malaysia eked out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cambodia in the opening match of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. While both sides had plenty of opportunities to grab 3 points from the encounter, it was Harimau Malaya that ultimately took home the spoils.

There was plenty of chatter on social media, with fans and pundits weighing in with their two cents on the game.

This man certainly knew what he was talking about:

Calm down, everyone. Chill. The way TCH setup his team, we know this gonna happen. Call it whatever you want, uninspiring or predictable, but they're gonna be dangerous & deadly Predictable, but dangerous.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #CAMvMAS — Adri (@adrizamri) November 8, 2018

Whoops. Almost goal. Like I said. Predictable. CAM know that gonna happen, but they can't stop it. 1 lucky break & the game is ours.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #CAMvMAS — Adri (@adrizamri) November 8, 2018

The Malaysian kit is truly stunning. Glad it’s not just my opinion:

Really love the new Malaysia NT home jersey. The best jersey in AFFSC2018 so far in my opinion. #AFFSuzukiCup18 pic.twitter.com/2AUpUWffYY — All Things Thai Football (@ThaiFootballs) November 6, 2018

Unfortunately, he disappointed:

TFC player to come on in the second half. Thierry Chanta Bin warming up on his own as entire Cambodian bench went into dressing room at half time.#CAMvMAS #AFFSUZUKICUP18 pic.twitter.com/6Rff2FB0Tr — Kin Fai (@aeroberg) November 8, 2018

HT 1-0. Just about deserved it. Still feel we have too much quality for them. Just need to match their commitment and be disciplined. Fancy us to scope a couple more. #CAMvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Dr. Iqbal Rizal 🇲🇾🇳🇱 (@DrIqbalENT) November 8, 2018

Spot on!

One fan certainly wasn’t happy with how the events unfolded:

1st 45 of #CAMvMAS is one of the worst football matches I've seen yhis year. One team can defend to save it's life, the other can't score.#AFFSuzukiCup18 — Zulhilmi Zainal❤💛 (@zulhilmibzainal) November 8, 2018

To be honest, the pitch was pretty poor:

Oh my pitch #CAMvMAS — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) November 8, 2018

But, despite the gameplay i blame the turf. The ball bounce like Jello. We can do better than this. Prove us wrong!#HarimauMalaya — Zakwan Fahmi (@Zakwanfahmi7) November 8, 2018

Make that the whole 90. One good thing from the #CAMvMAS match just now is that Akhyar wasn't fielded and got more rest. Rest him some more against Laos, and our chances will look better in the later matches. — Zulhilmi Zainal❤💛 (@zulhilmibzainal) November 8, 2018

Simulation should never be part of the game:

Nampak attitude professional football yang player JDT bawak. Time wasting, simulation dive foul, corner man shield. Filthy, tapi the right thing to do when leading. Keep it up! Malaysia Boleh! 🇲🇾 #AFFSuzukiCup#HarimauMalaya — Zakwan Fahmi (@Zakwanfahmi7) November 8, 2018

Why mess with a winning combination?