AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Cambodia open up against Malaysia without manager Keisuke Honda

Cambodia open up the AFF Suzuki Cup with a game against Malaysia at National Olympic Stadium but will be without their general manager Keisuke Honda.

Outside of being the team’s manager, Honda is still playing professional football and is part of Melbourne Victory.

Despite not being present physically, Honda has been able to help coach Myanmar through video chats and national coach Felix Gonzalez Dalmas will be around to guide the team.

“He won’t be here for this particular game but he’s still communicating with us and joins our meetings. [He] knows what’s going on. It’s different not to have him here but I don’t think it will affect us,” said Dalmas. “Hopefully he’ll get to join us in the later games,”

Speaking on their opponents in the tournament opener, Dalmas opened up as they’ve recently faced Malaysia in a friendly last September. Despite losing, the Cambodia coach believes they learned enough to improve.

“It was a good game and we lost but we learned a lot from the game. We saw our mistake and we tried to fix them,” he said.