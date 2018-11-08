AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Fans can’t get enough as Malaysia national jersey is ‘Made in Indonesia’

The AFF Suzuki Cup fever is well underway and one of the many things fans enjoy is wearing their country’s respective kits to support the teams.

And with fans sharing countless photos on social media, there are some that realised that the official kit of Malaysia has something interesting in it – it’s made in Indonesia.

Both teams are competing in the AFF Suzuki Cup, with Malaysia in Group A while Indonesia are in Group B.

Fans were quick to pick it up and poked fun at this interesting development.

This should be very interesting if both teams can advance through the knockout stages and meet to add another dimension to a peculiar storyline.