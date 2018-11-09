Singapore’s Khairul Amri eyes perfect swansong in AFF Suzuki Cup

With three AFF Suzuki Cup medals in his locker, Singapore striker Khairul Amri is ready to cap off an incredible career with the perfect swansong at what will probably be his last appearance at the regional showcase.

The 33-year-old forward made his debut in 2004 against Oman and his 14-year international career has racked up 32 goals and 125 appearances so far for the Lions.

Of those 32 strikes, the equaliser against Thailand in the AFF Suzuki Cup final second leg in 2007 evokes the sweetest memories for the veteran marksman, having dubbed the goal as the “best” he has scored for his country.

Radojko Avramovic’s charges took a 2-1 aggregate lead into the second leg at the Supachalasai Stadium but were dealt a huge blow when Pipat Thonkanya scored in the 37th minute to swing the tie in the Thais’ favour.

With a second Suzuki Cup title at stake, Amri rose to the occasion with nine minutes left on the clock. He received the ball and turned past Datsakorn Thonglao before unleashing a rocket into the top corner to write his name into the history books.

“My best goal for Singapore has to be that deciding goal against Thailand in 2007. That has to be it! We’ve all seen it many times but I still feel that same emotions each time I watch that goal,” Amri reminisced with a smile on his face.

“It was the moment that in a way announced my arrival on the international stage and it also opened doors for me to play abroad so it’ll always be one of those memories I take with me for the rest of my life.”

The skillful forward went on to play in the Indonesian League with Persiba Balikpapan from 2010 to 2011, where he scored nine goals in 28 appearances.

With 137 goals in a career that has seen him representing four clubs – Young Lions, Persiba, LionsXII and Tampines Rovers – Amri has come to the tail end of a glittering career and told FOX Sports Asia that he has decided that this will be his last Suzuki Cup.

Despite age catching up with him, the striker can still create another piece of history when he takes to the field for his seventh Suzuki Cup tournament by becoming one of the first players to win the regional showcase a record four times as a player, along with Baihakki Khaizan and Shahril Ishak.

“This is totally something I never thought of (winning it four times) because I am just grateful to still be playing and scoring goals,” Amri said.

“I am thankful for being selected in what will be probably my last Suzuki Cup, but my teammates keep telling me this is not it. It is not over yet so I’ll sit down after this tournament and have to rethink my decision.

“But right now, I just want to get started and finish the job. My mentality going into this tournament is the same as any other Suzuki Cups I’ve been involved in, to go full swing and try to lift the trophy.

“The Suzuki Cup has always been the highlight of my career and having won it three times, I can’t ask for more. Of course, if I can make that four, it’ll be the perfect cap off to my Singapore career.”