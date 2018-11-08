AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar gets greeting from ONE Championship star Aung La N Sang

Ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, Myanmar gets a quick message from one of its mixed martial arts champions, ONE Championship’s Aung La N Sang.

Nicknamed the “Burmese Python,” he recently beat Mohammad Karaki in ONE Championship: Pursuit of Greatness to defend his middleweight championship.

He took a few moments off to greet The Asian Lions ahead of the competition.

Myanmar are part of Group A and will have their first match on November 12 when they face-off against Cambodia at Mandalar Thiri Stadium.

Cover photo courtesy of Facebook