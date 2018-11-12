Falkesgaard: Phil Younghusband is Azkals leader but Schrock holds key

Michael Falkesgaard is looking forward to his maiden AFF Suzuki Cup campaign and sees Phil Younghusband and Stephan Schrock as the key to the Philippines’ trophy hopes.

The Danish-born goalkeeper played for the Denmark U-20 team and was a rising star with Brondby IF and Odense Boldklub before making the move to unchartered waters to sign for Bangkok United in the Thai League this year.

The 27-year-old quickly established himself as one of the top stoppers in the region, turning out for the Bangkok Angels 32 times, and turned the possibility of turning out for his mother’s native country into reality in March when the call came from the Azkals.

Falkesgaard has since gone on to earn two caps against Fiji and Oman.

Despite facing stiff competition to dislodge Philippines and Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge as the numero uno for the Azkals, Falkesgaard is relishing the competition and is looking forward to experiencing his first Suzuki Cup, having heard about the tournament from his teammates.

“I have heard so much about it (Suzuki Cup) but have yet to experience it. Safe to say that I’m really looking forward to my first Suzuki Cup appearance and I cannot wait to see the fanatical support that has been mentioned to me time and again,” Falkesgaard told FOX Sports Asia.

“I think we have a good chance to do something big this year but it comes down to our performances on the pitch. It can all be over before it really starts and that’s the thing with tournaments like this.

“A team like Thailand has more pressure than we do because we are a team that’s building that experience but it’ll be good to see where we stand compared to our fellow ASEAN countries.

“Everyone wants to play in these big games and there is healthy competition in the squad. If Neil joins the squad, it’ll be a huge boost for our chances and we all have the common goal of winning it.”

That common objective has been given a huge boost with the arrival of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson as the Azkals new head coach, and while the Swede is expected to provide the tactical nous, Falkesgaard has identified two players who must deliver if they are to win their first Suzuki Cup title.

“Everyone is excited about working with coach Eriksson and coach (Scott) Cooper but at the end of the day, it all boils down to the players who can work the magic on the pitch.

“Our captain Phil Younghusband is our leader on and off the pitch and with him in the team, we have a player who takes responsibility when it comes down to the wire. He scores the important goals and leads our attack really well.

“Another key player at this tournament will be Stephan Schrock. I have yet to play with him but I can already see his quality. He is a player who can open up defences and make something happen on his own.

“Then we have the likes of Martin Steuble, Manny Ott and Kevin Ingresso who are performing well in training. They are the three players who can control the game, distribute the ball and make plays to change the game to our advantage.”

Philippines are in Group B alongside defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Timor-Leste.

Eriksson’s charges will open their 2018 campaign on November 13 against Singapore at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod before going on to take on Timor-Leste (Nov 17), Thailand (Nov 21) and Indonesia (Nov 25) to round up their group stage schedule.