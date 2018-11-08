AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Laos v Vietnam

Laos and Vietnam kick off their respective AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaigns as they face off in Group A. Here’s how both squads will probably lineup with Laos proving to be the more mysterious of the two sides.

Who will start with the three massive points?

Laos (4-5-1)

Goalkeeper: Saymonolinh Paseuth,

Defenders: Bounthavy Sipasong, Khounsombath Phommaxay, Thotnilath Sibounhouang, Kittisak Phomvongsa

Midfielders: Tiny Bounmalay, Khonesavanh Sihavong, Soukaphone Vongchiengkham, Phouttasay Khochalern, Bounphachan Bounkong

Forwards: Soukchinda Natphasouk

Vietnam (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Van Lam

Defenders: Dinh Trong, Ngoc Hai, Duy Manh

Midfielders: Van Hau, Hing Dung, Quang Hai, Trong Hoang

Forwards: Van Quyet, Anh Duc, Cong Phuong