AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Cambodia v Malaysia

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 finally kicks off with Malaysia going up against hosts Cambodia tonight. In anticipation of the match, FOX Sports Asia Predicted XI for each team.
Cambodia (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Um Vichet
Defenders: Sareth Kriya, Hong Pheng, Souey Visal, Cheng Meng
Midfielders: Bin Chantha Thierry, Kouch Sokumpheak (C), Kouch Dany
Forwards:Chan Vathanaka, Roueng Bunheang, Brak Tiva
Malaysia (4-2-1-3)
Goalkeeper: Khairul Fahmi
Defenders: Syazwan Andik, Shahrul Saad, Aidil Zafuan, Syahmi Safari
Midfielders: Akram Mahinan, Syamer, Norshahrul
Forwards: Syazwan Zainon, Zaguan Adha, Sumareh