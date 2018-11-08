AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Cambodia v Malaysia

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 finally kicks off with Malaysia going up against hosts Cambodia tonight. In anticipation of the match, FOX Sports Asia Predicted XI for each team.

Cambodia (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Um Vichet

Defenders: Sareth Kriya, Hong Pheng, Souey Visal, Cheng Meng

Midfielders: Bin Chantha Thierry, Kouch Sokumpheak (C), Kouch Dany

Forwards:Chan Vathanaka, Roueng Bunheang, Brak Tiva

Malaysia (4-2-1-3)

Goalkeeper: Khairul Fahmi

Defenders: Syazwan Andik, Shahrul Saad, Aidil Zafuan, Syahmi Safari

Midfielders: Akram Mahinan, Syamer, Norshahrul

Forwards: Syazwan Zainon, Zaguan Adha, Sumareh