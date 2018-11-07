AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Laos squad kit for the competition

Laos are heading into the AFF Suzuki Cup with expectations to surprise as they are in Group A of the competition alongside teams like Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar.

With their first match of the competition being a home game, many expect Thimsad to try and put on a show and get a victory – all while looking good on the pitch.

And along with that, their kit for the competition has been unveiled and it will stand as their kit for the remainder of the 2018/19 campaign as well.

Laos are dressed up by Thai kit maker FBT and are given three beautiful kits to play on.

Their home kit will use their flag’s dominating red as the colour palette, while white dominates their away kit with v-shaped lines that start thing but get thicker as they approach the center of the kit.

Laos get a third kit which is dominated by black and has dark blue hoops across the front of the kit.

The collar area will be low standing and has hidden buttons that give the jersey a nice seamless look.

Photos courtesy of Football Fashion

Cover photo courtesy of Facebook