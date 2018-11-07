AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar preliminary squad revealed

Myanmar are in their final stages of preparation in the AFF Suzuki Cup and have recently released a 26-man preliminary squad for the competition.

In Group A alongside Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos, the Asian Lions battle the Cambodians in their first game of the campaign and are looking to get a win.

With that, here’s are the initial 26 names called-up for the team.

HEAD COACH: Antoine Hey

GOALKEEPERS:

Kyaw Zin Htet (Yangon United)

Phone Thit Sar Min (Shan United)

Sann Satt Naing (Yangon United)

DEFENDERS:

Htike Htike Aung (Shan United)

Thein Than Win (Yadanarbon)

David Htan (Shan United)

Soe Moe Kyaw (ISPE)

Win Moe Kyaw (Magwe)

Pyae Phyo Zaw (Yangon United)

Zaw Min Tun (Chonburi)

MIDFIELDERS:

Hlaing Bo Bo (Yadanarbon)

Ye Ko Oo (Yadanarbon)

Maung Maung Soe (Magwe)

Ye Yint Aung (Yadanarbon)

Yan Naing Oo (Shan United)

Si Thu Aung (Chonburi)

Myo Ko Tun (Yadanarbon)

Htet Phyo Wai (Shan United)

Lwin Moe Aung (ISPE)

Myat Kaung Khant (Yadanarbon)

Than Htet Aung (Zwekapin United)

Maung Maung Lwin (Yangon United)

FORWARDS:

Aung Thu (Police Tero)

Kaung Sett Naing (Samut Sakhon)

Aee Soe (Yangon United)

Zin Min Tun (Shan United)