AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Azkals 23-man squad

The Philippine Azkals confirm their final list of players who will make up the squad that will compete in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 tournament.

After last minute confirmations on the arrival of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and left-back Daisuke Sato from Europe, an unfortunate fitness issue that hit striker Javier Patino, and some late additions to the team, the Philippines finally release their confirmed squad for Southeast Asia’s biennial international football showcase.

Here are the players who made the team and the clubs they represent:

Goalkeepers:

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City FC [Wales])

Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United [Thailand])

Patrick Deyto (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Defenders:

Stephan Palla (Buriram United [Thailand])

Daisuke Sato (Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe [Romania])

Amani Aguinaldo (Ceres Negros FC)

Alvaro Silva (Unattached)

Carlie De Murga (Ceres Negros FC)

Luke Woodland (Suphanburi FC [Thailand])

Midfielders:

Martin Steuble (Ceres Negros FC)

Manny Ott (Ceres Negros FC)

Kevin Ingreso (Ceres Negros FC)

John-Patrick Strauss (FC Erzgebirge Aue [Germany])

Stephan Schrock (Ceres Negros FC)

James Younghusband (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Paul Mulders (Ceres Negros FC)

Iain Ramsay (Felda United [Malaysia])

Adam Reed (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Curt Dizon (Ceres Negros FC)

Forwards:

Mike Ott (Ceres Negros FC)

Phil Younghusband (Davao Aguilas Bellmare FC)

Patrick Reichelt (Ceres Negros FC)

Jovin Bedic (Kaya FC Iloilo)

Team Manager:

Dan Stephen Palami

Coaching staff:

Sven-Goran Eriksson – Head Coach

Scott Cooper – Senior Technical Advisor

Chris Greatwich – Assistant Coach