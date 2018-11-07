AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Schedule

AFF Suzuki Cup

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is here and we cannot wait for the action to begin. The top ten teams in the South east Asia region are moments away from slugging it out in front of packed crowds across the region.

This year’s AFF Suzuki Cup sees the addition of a different format wherein two groups namely Group A and Group B will consist of five teams each. The best two teams from each group will go ahead to contest the semi-finals based on their points from the group stage match-ups.

Both groups look competitive on paper, but only once the AFF Suzuki Cup begins will we be able to categorically decide which nations are capable of holding their nerve under a world of pressure.

Schedule, AFF Suzuki Cup 2018:

Group Stage:

Date Teams Match/Group Timing Stadiums
Cambodia vs Malaysia Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 
Laos vs Vietnam
Singapore vs Indonesia National Stadium, Kallang
Timor-Leste vs Thailand Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta
12 Nov Malaysia vs Laos
12 Nov Myanmar vs Cambodia Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon
Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
Laos vs Myanmar Match 9 Group A New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane
My Dinh National Stadium, Vietnam
17 Nov Timor Leste vs Philippines Kuala Lumpur
17 Nov Thailand vs Indonesia Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
20 Nov Myanmar vs Vietnam Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
20 Nov Cambodia vs Laos Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon
21 Nov Philippines vs Thailand National Stadium, Kallang
21 Nov Singapore vs Timor-Leste Panaad Stadium
24 Nov Vietnam vs Cambodia Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi
24 Nov Malaysia vs Myanmar Bukit Jalil National Stadium
25 Nov Thailand vs Singapore Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
25 Nov Indonesia vs Philippines Match 20 Group B Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Semi-finals First Leg:

Date Teams Match
1 Dec Runners up Group A vs Winners Group B Match 21
2 Dec Runners up Group B vs Winners Group A Match 22

Semi-finals Second Leg:

Date Teams Match
5 Dec Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A Match 23
6 Dec Winners Group A vs Runners Up Group B Match 24

Finals, First Leg:

Date Teams Match
11 Dec Winners (21/23) vs Winners (22/24) Match 25

Finals, Second Leg:

Date Teams Match
15 Dec Winners (22/24) vs Winners (21/23) Match 26

