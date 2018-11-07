AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Schedule

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is here and we cannot wait for the action to begin. The top ten teams in the South east Asia region are moments away from slugging it out in front of packed crowds across the region.

This year’s AFF Suzuki Cup sees the addition of a different format wherein two groups namely Group A and Group B will consist of five teams each. The best two teams from each group will go ahead to contest the semi-finals based on their points from the group stage match-ups.

Both groups look competitive on paper, but only once the AFF Suzuki Cup begins will we be able to categorically decide which nations are capable of holding their nerve under a world of pressure.

Schedule, AFF Suzuki Cup 2018:

Group Stage:

Date Teams Match/Group Timing Stadiums 8 Nov Cambodia vs Malaysia Match 1 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 8 Nov Laos vs Vietnam Match 2 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane 9 Nov Singapore vs Indonesia Match 3, Group B 16:00 UTC+7 National Stadium, Kallang 9 Nov Timor-Leste vs Thailand Match 4 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta 12 Nov Malaysia vs Laos Match 5 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur 12 Nov Myanmar vs Cambodia Match 6 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon

13 Nov Indonesia vs Timor-Leste Match 7 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 13 Nov Philippines vs Singapore Match 8 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Panaad Stadium, Philippines 16 Nov Laos vs Myanmar Match 9 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane 16 Nov Vietnam vs Malaysia Match 10 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 My Dinh National Stadium, Vietnam 17 Nov Timor Leste vs Philippines Match 11 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Kuala Lumpur 17 Nov Thailand vs Indonesia Match 12 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok 20 Nov Myanmar vs Vietnam Match 13 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 20 Nov Cambodia vs Laos Match 14 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon 21 Nov Philippines vs Thailand Match 15 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 National Stadium, Kallang 21 Nov Singapore vs Timor-Leste Match 16 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Panaad Stadium 24 Nov Vietnam vs Cambodia Match 17 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi 24 Nov Malaysia vs Myanmar Match 18 Group A 16:00 UTC+7 Bukit Jalil National Stadium 25 Nov Thailand vs Singapore Match 19 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok 25 Nov Indonesia vs Philippines Match 20 Group B 16:00 UTC+7 Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Semi-finals First Leg:

Date Teams Match 1 Dec Runners up Group A vs Winners Group B Match 21 2 Dec Runners up Group B vs Winners Group A Match 22

Semi-finals Second Leg: Date Teams Match 5 Dec Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A Match 23 6 Dec Winners Group A vs Runners Up Group B Match 24