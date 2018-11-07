AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Schedule

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is here and we cannot wait for the action to begin. The top ten teams in the South east Asia region are moments away from slugging it out in front of packed crowds across the region.
This year’s AFF Suzuki Cup sees the addition of a different format wherein two groups namely Group A and Group B will consist of five teams each. The best two teams from each group will go ahead to contest the semi-finals based on their points from the group stage match-ups.
Both groups look competitive on paper, but only once the AFF Suzuki Cup begins will we be able to categorically decide which nations are capable of holding their nerve under a world of pressure.
Schedule, AFF Suzuki Cup 2018:
Group Stage:
|Date
|Teams
|Match/Group
|Timing
|Stadiums
|Cambodia vs Malaysia
|Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
|Laos vs Vietnam
|Singapore vs Indonesia
|National Stadium, Kallang
|Timor-Leste vs Thailand
|Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta
|12 Nov
|Malaysia vs Laos
|12 Nov
|Myanmar vs Cambodia
|Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon
|Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
|Laos vs Myanmar
|Match 9 Group A
|New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane
|My Dinh National Stadium, Vietnam
|17 Nov
|Timor Leste vs Philippines
|Kuala Lumpur
|17 Nov
|Thailand vs Indonesia
|Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
|20 Nov
|Myanmar vs Vietnam
|Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh
|20 Nov
|Cambodia vs Laos
|Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon
|21 Nov
|Philippines vs Thailand
|National Stadium, Kallang
|21 Nov
|Singapore vs Timor-Leste
|Panaad Stadium
|24 Nov
|Vietnam vs Cambodia
|Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi
|24 Nov
|Malaysia vs Myanmar
|Bukit Jalil National Stadium
|25 Nov
|Thailand vs Singapore
|Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
|25 Nov
|Indonesia vs Philippines
|Match 20 Group B
|Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
Semi-finals First Leg:
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|1 Dec
|Runners up Group A vs Winners Group B
|Match 21
|2 Dec
|Runners up Group B vs Winners Group A
|Match 22
Semi-finals Second Leg:
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|5 Dec
|Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A
|Match 23
|6 Dec
|Winners Group A vs Runners Up Group B
|Match 24
Finals, First Leg:
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|11 Dec
|Winners (21/23) vs Winners (22/24)
|Match 25
Finals, Second Leg:
|Date
|Teams
|Match
|15 Dec
|Winners (22/24) vs Winners (21/23)
|Match 26