AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand squad kit for the competition

Thailand will be continuing with their traditional Blue and Red kits for the AFF Suzuki Cup, as they go looking for their sixth title!

The Thailand kit is produced by Warrix and was used for almost the entire calendar year. The War Elephants are currently in the second year of their contract with the sporting brand and will continue to receive their kits till 2020.

The current batch of all-blue home and all-red away kits were launched by Warrix earlier this year and used by Thailand in the AFC U19 Championship (as seen above). Moreover, the kit supplier also launched a White third kit, with black sleeves.

The kits also feature the five-time-winners’ new Thai FA crest.

Currently the most successful side in AFF Suzuki Cup history, Thailand will hope for even more glory wearing their traditional kits, as they aim for their sixth successive title. If they do manage to win it, it will also be Thailand’s third title in a row.