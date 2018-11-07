AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals arrive in Bacolod

Azkals AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Bacolod

The Philippine Azkals posted in their Instagram account that they now arrived in Bacolod where they will play their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 home matches.

The squad took the trip this morning from Manila via the country’s flag carrier, Philippine Airline.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Azkals Bacolod

During the trip, Stephan Schrock (Ceres Negros) even trolled a sleeping Iain Ramsay (Felda United).

troll schrock

A little over an hour later, the team already posted an updated confirming their arrival in Bacolod.

Azkals touchdown

Waiting for them in their arrival is the iconic Ceres-Negros team bus.

Ceres Bus

It is highly possible that the players in this trip make up final 23-man squad. As of this writing, the Azkals management or Philippine Football Federation have yet to release their final team list.

