As we kick off the action in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup on Thursday, one of the first matches on display is between Laos and Vietnam.

Laos enter this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup knowing that they have a chance. Having made ten group stage appearances in the past, this particular Laos side has already gone one better than their predecessors in 2016. Having failed to qualify back then, the nation has something to prove, and they would love to go on a giant-killing spree to show how far they have come.

Vietnam, on the other hand, are full of confidence. They somehow managed to win the AFF Suzuki Cup ten years ago, and are coming into this tournament on the back of some terrific displays at both the senior and the U-23 levels. In Laos they face a spirited side, but even if they are playing away from home, one would have to put their money on Vietnam.

Nonetheless, a clash between these two neighbouring countries is always a mouthwatering prospect, and we sure cannot wait to get the action started at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

When and where to watch, live stream, updates:

The match between Laos and Vietnam will be played on Thursday, 8 Nov 2018 at the National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, Laos.

You can catch the action live with kick-off at 18:30 (06:30 PM) local time.

Asia-wide coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI, iNews and FOX Sports Indonesia channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on Bugaboo TV, BBTV Channel 7 and FOX Sports Philippines channel.

Fans in India can tune into Star Sports as well as hotstar.com to witness the AFF Suzuki Cup in all its glory.

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.