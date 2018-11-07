AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Cambodia vs Malaysia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The time to rejoice for South east Asian fans has finally arrived. The latest edition of the highly anticipated 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is here, and we couldn’t be more excited. There is plenty to look forward to this year in terms of contenders for the title as well as with the underdogs ready to make a splash on the biggest stage.

Defending champions Thailand enter the tournament as one of the firm favourites to defend their crown, but may just find themselves in a fight owing to the recent success of teams such as Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia in their group, making this an interesting group to watch.

But Group A is where we turn our attention for the first couple of clashes of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. The group is competitive in itself, and will feature some former champions of its own. The AFF Suzuki Cup kicks off the action with the first match between Cambodia and the 2010 champions Malaysia.

Malaysia know that they head into this match as favourites, but this clash is important in more ways than one. The first game of any tournament comes with the addition of nerves and anticipation, and with Cambodia playing at home, anything is possible. The home support promises to be strong in Phnom Penh, and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling with the AFF Suzuki Cup through this monumental battle.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Cambodia vs Malaysia takes place on Thursday, 8 Nov 2018 at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

You can catch the action live with kick-off at 18:30 (06:30 PM) local time.

Asia-wide coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI, iNews and FOX Sports Indonesia channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on Bugaboo TV, BBTV Channel 7 and FOX Sports Philippines channel.

Fans in India can tune into Star Sports as well as hotstar.com to witness the AFF Suzuki Cup in all its glory.

The action can be witnessed through live blogs right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.