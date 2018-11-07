AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: New tournament logo explained

Last May 2, 2018, during the official draw of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 an all new logo has been unveiled made up of geometric patterns. But did you know that the overall logo is made up of elements that represents characteristics that represent Southeast Asian football?

Let’s break the logo down and explain what each and what each element symbolises.

The logo

The elements

A goal frame:

Fans with raised hands:

A (beating) heart:

All in all, with the elements combined, they are joined to form a sort of tapestry that represents pride, loyalty, football, rivalry and passion.

It is a fact that Southeast Asia as a region, is made up of nations that can be considered as one of the most passionate in the world when it comes to football, whether it be club football or international football. And it shows every time the AFF Suzuki Cup tournament is held and is the main objective that the logo is trying to convey.

Also along with the logo, there are four background colours or colour schemes that come with it. Each colour has a representation as well. Magenta (passion and energy), cyan (fresh beginning), green (vibrancy of a football pitch) and blue (topography of the region).

As per the AFF and Lagardere Sports, AFF’s commercial partner, the new logo has been created “to ensure the brand remains relevant to the evolving attitudes, cultures, and trends in this digital age.”

Come tomorrow, the 8th of November, all these elements will come to life as the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 tournament finally kicks-off.

Photo credit: AFF Suzuki Cup