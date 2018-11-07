The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup will be the 12th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier football tournament. Over the course of the last 22 years, the tournament has seen teams, players and coaches come and go, but one thing that has remained largely unchanged has been the format of the competition.

But with the ASEAN Football Federation deciding to have a relook at its format in 2017, the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup will be the first to deviate from its traditional format. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at what has changed for the AFF Championship and how it evens things for the national teams participating the tournament.

The old format

Ever since its inception as the Tiger Cup in 1996, the AFF Championship has followed a tried-and-tested format in which all the participating teams competed in two pools and the top two teams from each groups qualifying for the knockout stages of the championship.

The top-two teams from each group then progressed to a two-legged semifinal which has been held as home and away fixtures since the 2004-05 AFF Championship which was jointly hosted by Vietnam and Malaysia from December 7, 2004 to January 16, 2005. The final was also turned into a two-legged affair for the fifth edition of the tournament.

It also meant that two countries which were picked to play host to the AFF Suzuki Cup had to settle for hosting just the matches from the group stages. And this has been the format that the AFF Suzuki Cup was following religiously for the six editions since then until the football authorities went for a rethink this time around.

The new format

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup will truly be a pan-Southeast Asian football extravaganza with as many as nine countries hosting the matches of the tournament rather than just getting limited to a couple of nations in the region. There will be one venue for each participating nations with fans from each country getting to cheer their sides in two group matches played in their home stadium.

The only blemish to this is the fact that East Timor will actually play their designated “home” matches away from home! With their home ground — the Dili Municipal Stadium, deemed unfit to host matches due to insufficient floodlighting, their home game against Thailand will be held at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok while another home tie against the Philippines will be at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Malaysia.

The AFF Suzuki Cup was also expanded to include 10 ASEAN nations from eight which was the norm in previous editions. This meant that the tournament featured two groups with five teams each. While nine top-ranked teams were given automatic entry, the 10th team was decided after countries ranked 10th and 11th faced each other in a playoff.

Those two teams were Brunei and Timor-Leste who competed in a home and away playoff held in early September with Timor-Leste making the main event for the first time in 14 year after defeating Brunei 3-2 on aggregate. While the group stages see changes, the format of the semifinal and final of the competition was left unchanged.

What it means for the teams

With the supporters having the chances to witness more high-profile matches than ever before, the new format can only be good for the tournament’s future. And the idea seems to have come from the format of the 2020 UEFA Euro which will be held in 12 host cities across Europe in almost two years’ time.

The new format will also offer level playing fields for some of the less fancied sides in the tournament who will have the strength of their home support in at least a few matches — rather than partisan or unaffiliated crowds that were offered to them in the previous editions.

Whether they will take advantage of it or not is another story. But the latest AFF Suzuki Cup, with its brand new format, promises to offer some exciting action on the pitch as it kicks off on Thursday.