AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals defeat Mongolia 3-1 in training match

In a closed-door scrimmage this afternoon in the province of Cavite, South of Metro Manila, the Philippine Azkals notched a 3-1 win over the Mongolian National Football Team as the Southeast Asians prepare for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The Mongolians are also in the midst of their own preparations for the second preliminary round of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship.

The Mongolian Football Federation posted the summary of what happened in the particular scrimmage with the EAFF team ending the match in a loss against Sven-Goran Eriksson’s wards.

It is to note that the Mongolian national team’s current head coach, Michael Weiss, was a former gaffer for the Southeast Asian squad.

Mongolia are set to face North Korea in their second preliminary round of the EAFF Championship on November 11, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Azkals are going to commence their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign with a match against Singapore on November 13, 2018.

