With the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup knocking on the doors, Myanmar are the latest national team to launch their new home and away kits during a launch ceremony held on Tuesday.

The Myanmar Football Federation launched the new home and away kits for the AFF Suzuki Cup as well as announced an official sponsorship contract between the national federation and Thai spots apparel company Warrix Sports, who will manufacture the national team’s kits, during the function.

The new Myanmar home jersey will be red throughout with lines across in slightly darker shades creating a unique appearance. Meanwhile, the away kits are plain and simple in white colour — the Myanmar Football Federation’s crest and the Warris logo disturbing the design.

The goalkeepers will meanwhile sport light green and purple kits for the AFF Suzuki Cup.