AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Cambodia announce 23-man squad for the tournament

The Football Federation of Cambodia on Tuesday announced the 23-member national team squad that will take part in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, the premier football competition of Southeast Asia.

Here’s the full team list:

Goalkeepers: Um Vichet, Keo Sok Sela, Chea Vansak

Defenders: Set Rosib, Hong Pheng, Chheng Meng, Sareth Kriya, Soeuy Visal, Nen Sothearoth, Sor Piseth

Midfielders: Prak Mony Oudom, Chin Chhoeun, Kouch Sokumpheak, Kouch Dany, Orn Chan Polin, Bin Chantha Thierry, Tit Dina, Sos Souhanna

Forwards: Chan Vathanaka, Prak Thiva, Sin Kakada, Keo Sokpheng, Roueng Bunheang

Keisuke Honda is the head coach and general manager of the Cambodia national team, but his presence on the touchlines during the AFF Suzuki Cup is not expected as he has commitments with his A-League side Melbourne Victory.

Cambodia are scheduled to face Malaysia in the opening game of the AFF Suzuki Cup at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on October 8 before travelling to Mandalay to face Myanmar at the Mandalar Thiri Stadium on October 12.

They are pitted in Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup with former champions Vietnam and Malaysia as well as Myanmar and Laos.