AFF Suzuki Cup Icon: Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto is Indonesia’s top scorer in the competition

An Indonesian football icon, Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto is also heralded as one of the best players to ever play in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Widely considered as one of the best to represent his home country, Kurnaiwan is second in most international caps and goals with 59 and 33, respectively – only behind fellow legend Bambang Pamungkas in both categories.

Born in July 13, 1976, Kurnaiwan turned professional in 1994 and played for various teams at club level where he made a total of 406 appearances, scoring 200 goals in the process.

With the national team, the striker represented the flag for 10 years and is an AFF Suzuki Cup legend as he is Indonesia’s top scorer in the competition.

AFF SUZUKI CUP EXPLOITS

Nicknamed “Kurus” which meant skinny, Kurnaiwan made sure his slender frame would not restrict him from performing and scoring goals for Indonesia. He made the Suzuki Cup his home as he played in four editions – the first three and the 2004 tournament.

Scoring a total of 13 goals, “Kurus” opened his Suzuki Cup tally in 1996 where he found the back of the net four times and scored one of Indonesia’s two goals in the 3-2 loss to Vietnam in the third-place clash.

“Kurus” was pivotal two years later as he scored a goal to help the Indonesians finish third in the competition against Thailand. The match ended 3-3 but Indonesia held on by winning 5-4 on penalties.

In the 2000 edition, he helped the team reach the finals against Thailand again, but this time lost 4-1 to end up as runners-up. “Kurus” scored three goals in the competition to help his nation finish as runners-up.

He didn’t play in 2002, with Indonesia finishing second as well. In 2004, Kurnaiwan returned and produced one of the best performances that many remember. In the semis, they faced Malaysia and lost 2-1 in the first leg, with Kurnaiwan scoring Indonesia’s only goal.

In the second leg, “Kurus” opened the scoring for his nation as they mounted a furious comeback to win 4-1 and take the tie 5-2 on aggregate. It would set-up a finals match against Singapore but fell short on both legs as they ended up as runners-up for the third straight time.

Kurnaiwan scored an incredible five goals in the entire tournament and remains to be the team’s top scorer in the competition.

DIFFERENT HIGHLIGHTS OF HIS CAREER

Outside of his AFF Suzuki Cup records, “Kurus” is also remembered as one of the few Indonesian players to ever feature in Europe. Early in his career, Kurnaiwan played for Sampdoria Primavera youth team in 1994.

His talents were immediately recognised and he was offered a contract for Swiss club FC Luzern at 18 years old. When he was given chances on the pitch, he would often play well and even scored a goal against FC Basel.

In total, “Kurus” scored three goals in 12 appearances and is the first Indonesian player to play in the Intertoto Cup.

Kurnaiwan also threw his hat in the conversation of being the new chairman of PSSI back in 2016. He did not succeed in getting elected but still remains active in the Indonesian football scene. He coaches different soccer schools and regularly appears as a football commentator.

