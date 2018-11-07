AFF Suzuki Cup schedule: Singapore schedule, live streaming, live scores

As we inch closer to the start of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, all eyes are on the ten teams getting ready to battle it out to be called the best in Southeast Asia.

All ten teams look decently prepared heading into the tournament, so don’t be surprised if there end up being some nail-biting finishes in this one.

One team will be looking to bring back some lost glory in this year’s competition, and have every chance of pulling it off too. Singapore head into this tournament knowing that they haven’t won the AFF Suzuki Cup since 2012, and have something to prove.

Punching above their weight has never been a problem for Singapore, and The Lions will be looking to roar their way past the group stage this time around. They encounter teams such as Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia in Group B, and the action promises to be exciting.

Where to watch, live streaming:

Fans of the four-time AFF Suzuki Cup champions can catch the action in Singapore live on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Schedule, Singapore:

Singapore find themselves in Group B alongside strong teams in Philippines and Indonesia, with qualifiers Timor-Leste also in the mix. But most dangerous is the presence of defending champions Thailand, and the match-up between the two Southeast Asian sides is bound to be a slug fest.

They face an uphill task in getting out of the group, but know full well that they possess the resources to go far in the competition and recreate some of the magic from six years ago. They kick off their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign on 9 November. Following is the full group stage schedule for the island nation.

9 Nov – Singapore vs Indonesia (Group B, Singapore National Stadium)

13 Nov – Philippines vs Singapore (Group B, Panaad Stadium)

21 Nov – Singapore vs Timor-Leste (Group B, Singapore National Stadium)

25 Nov – Thailand vs Singapore (Group B, Rajamangala National Stadium)