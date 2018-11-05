Azkals new kit to be featured in AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

The Philippine Azkals held a kit design contest a few months back with the winning design awarded last October 12, 2018. Good thing is, the new kits are expected to debut in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 tournament.

The new kit designs will still be in its traditional white (home) and blue (blue) colours but will feature some transitions in terms of the intensity and shade.

Subtle graphics will also be incorporated.

Below is the “home” kit design:

Here is how the “away” kit will look like:

According to Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami and Advertising Manager Jun Miras (who has been instrumental in convincing Sven-Goran Eriksson to be the Azkals head coach), the kits are already being produced, and are about to hit the shelves in a matter of a few weeks.

Will these be the kits that will bring the Philippine Azkals their first AFF Suzuki Cup title?

Note: The actual kits (production version) are yet to be unveiled, but they will feature slight changes from the concept design featured.

Photo credit: The Azkals Facebook Page