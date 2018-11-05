With Europe-based Filipino internationals initially considered either as doubtful in featuring for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 or participating only in matches within the FIFA international break due to club commitments, at least two players have been confirmed to be released by their respective clubs for the entire duration of Southeast Asia’s biggest international football competition.

The assurance of such development has been provided by Azkals team manager, Dan Palami, after being asked by the commitments of players currently plying their trade in Europe for the biennial tournament during the presser with new head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson and the rest of the management team.

“Certainly during the FIFA international break, from (November) 12th to the 20th, they will be with us.

“Some of the Europe-based players have been released by their clubs and we’ve been fortunate that , for example (John-Patrick) Strauss will be released to the Philippines (for) the whole duration of the (AFF Suzuki Cup 2018) including (Daisuke Sato),” added the boss.

The team manager, who has been instrumental to the resurgence of Philippine football in recent years, also stressed the importance of proper communication with clubs.

“It really helps when (we) have good relationship with clubs. And with (Coach) Sven calling them up, requesting for (the) release (of players), I think we’ve had a little bit of success.”

Midfielder John-Patrick Strauss (22 y.o.) plays for 2.Bundesliga club Erzgebirge Aue. He is a product of RB Leipzig’s youth setup and has made a good impression during his first cap for the Philippines in a friendly against Oman last October 13, 2018.

Meanwhile, 24 year-old left back Daisuke Sato is playing for Romanian Liga I club Sepsi OSK Sfantu-Gheorghe and has been a regular starter for the Azkals.

The remarks may also indicate a probability that Premier League goalkeeper Neil Etheridge of Cardiff City FC will fly and suit up for the Philippines in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 during the match against Singapore on the 13th which falls well within the international break.

As of this writing, The Azkals are still in the midst of their training camp, and the coaching staff and management are yet to release their final 23-man squad.