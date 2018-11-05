AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: In Focus – Thailand

Following the strides they have taken recently at Under-23 level, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan investigates if Vietnam can succeed at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

As the record champions of the tournament with six previous triumphs, Thailand will surely once again be gunning for glory at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

However, the fact that their four stars – Kawin Thamsatchanan, Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda and Theerathon Bunmathan – are all playing overseas now, as well as the Thais keeping one eye on next January’s AFC Asian Cup, mean this will be a very different side on show.

The War Elephants do have strength in depth and many believe they will still be too good for the rest of Southeast Asia, but is that really the case?

FIXTURES

November 9: Timor-Leste v Thailand (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok*)

November 17: Thailand v Indonesia (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

November 21: Philippines v Thailand (Panaad Stadium, Bacolod)

November 25: Thailand v Singapore (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)

*Timor-Leste will not host games due to incomplete floodlighting at the Dili Municipal Stadium. Instead, their ‘home’ game against Thailand will be held at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

PAST PERFORMANCES

Since winning the inaugural Tiger Cup – as the tournament was known before – in 1996, Thailand have established themselves as the dominant side in the region.

There have been a couple of underwhelming displays, especially in 2004 and 2010, which remain the only two times they have failed to make it out of the group stage.

But, having seen Singapore pull level on four titles by beating them in 2012, the War Elephants have since surged on – winning the next two crowns – to reclaim the outright lead in Suzuki Cup wins.

ONE GAME NOT TO MISS

From a Thailand perspective, there is no game bigger than when they host Indonesia on November 17, in what will be a rematch of the 2016 final.

The Indonesians would feel they have improved from then while the current Thailand team is bereft of arguably their four biggest names.

With things expected to be tight at the top in Group B, the result of this Match Day 3 clash could hugely affect who qualifies for the semi-finals.

KEY PLAYERS

Adisak Kraisorn – It has been a difficult few years for Adisak as he has struggled for form and fitness, but on his day, he remains one of Thailand’s most damaging strikers and did previously impress at the 2014 Suzuki Cup. The all-rounder should be given the nod as the focal point of the Thai attack in their opening game, although Chananan Pombuppha will give him stiff competition.

Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri – While Theerathon has easily been the best left-back in Southeast Asia for over half a decade now, his absence from this Suzuki Cup will probably not be felt purely because of Korrakod, who is easily a like-for-like replacement. The Buriram United wing-back starred in both the Thai League 1 and AFC Champions League this past season, and will also be a real threat from set-piece situations.

Thitipan Puangchan – Thitipan may have suffered the ignominy of relegation from Thai League 1 with Bangkok Glass, but he will have an excellent chance to end the year on a high at the Suzuki Cup. The dynamic midfielder, who has a real knack for getting into goal-scoring positions, could be the spark that Thailand need with Chanathip absent and stake his claims for a place in the Asian Cup squad.

VERDICT

Thailand can never be ruled out when it comes to the Suzuki Cup, but the question remains: how seriously are they taking it this time?

Having dominated the region previously, the Thais will be focusing on the Asian Cup to prove they have now progressed to a higher level against the likes of Japan, Iran and Korea Republic.

That is not to say that they will be going easy on their opponents at the upcoming Suzuki Cup; even without the likes of Teerasil and Chanathip, they still possess for formidable lineup.

Nonetheless, with the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines naming their strongest squads, Thailand could find themselves with a real battle on their hands to retain the title this year.