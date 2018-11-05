AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand announce 23-man squad

With the AFF Suzuki Cup just days away, Thailand have finally revealed their 23-member squad for the competition.
Defending champions Thailand have finally announced their squad for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup. The War Elephants have selected a completely domestic-based team for the tournament, as they go looking for their sixth AFF Suzuki Cup title.
Apart from being the current holders of the cup, Thailand are also the most successful side in the history of the competition, winning it on five occasions.
Once again, the War Elephants are one of the favourites to lift the cup. However, before that, they will have to get out of a tough group involving the likes of the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Timor Leste.
Here is the Thailand squad in full:
Goalkeepers
CHATCHAI Budprom
SIWARAK Tedsungnoen
SARANON Anuin
Defenders
KORAKOD Wiriyaudomsiri
KEVIN Deeromram
PANSA Hemviboon
SUPHAN Thongsong
MANUEL Tom Bihr
CHALERMPONG Kerokaew
MIKA Chunuonsee
PHILIP Roller
Midfielders
MONGKOL Tossakrai
POKKLAW Anan
THITIPHAN Puangchan
SUMANYA Purisai
TANABOON Kesarat
SANRAWAT Dechmitr
SASALAK Haiprakhon
PAKORN Prempak
NURUL Sriyankem
Forwards
SUPACHAI Jaided
ADISAK Kraisorn
CHANANAN Pombuppha
Thailand play their opening match of the competition on November 9 against Timor Leste, followed by Indonesia (November 17), Philippines (November 21), and Singapore (November 25).