AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Thailand announce 23-man squad

With the AFF Suzuki Cup just days away, Thailand have finally revealed their 23-member squad for the competition.

Defending champions Thailand have finally announced their squad for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup. The War Elephants have selected a completely domestic-based team for the tournament, as they go looking for their sixth AFF Suzuki Cup title.

Apart from being the current holders of the cup, Thailand are also the most successful side in the history of the competition, winning it on five occasions.

Once again, the War Elephants are one of the favourites to lift the cup. However, before that, they will have to get out of a tough group involving the likes of the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Timor Leste.

Here is the Thailand squad in full:

Goalkeepers

CHATCHAI Budprom

SIWARAK Tedsungnoen

SARANON Anuin

Defenders

KORAKOD Wiriyaudomsiri

KEVIN Deeromram

PANSA Hemviboon

SUPHAN Thongsong

MANUEL Tom Bihr

CHALERMPONG Kerokaew

MIKA Chunuonsee

PHILIP Roller

Midfielders

MONGKOL Tossakrai

POKKLAW Anan

THITIPHAN Puangchan

SUMANYA Purisai

TANABOON Kesarat

SANRAWAT Dechmitr

SASALAK Haiprakhon

PAKORN Prempak

NURUL Sriyankem

Forwards

SUPACHAI Jaided

ADISAK Kraisorn

CHANANAN Pombuppha

Thailand play their opening match of the competition on November 9 against Timor Leste, followed by Indonesia (November 17), Philippines (November 21), and Singapore (November 25).